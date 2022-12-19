Submit Release
News Search

There were 294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,793 in the last 365 days.

Annabelle Mayes's newly released "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All" is an engaging selection of spiritually-driven writings meant to inspire and empower

"A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All" from Christian Faith Publishing author Annabelle Mayes is an enjoyable opportunity for personal and spiritual reflection as readers are presented with thought-provoking messages of faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All": a potent collection of inspiring writings. "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All" is the creation of published author Annabelle Mayes.

Mayes shares, "Annabelle Mayes typed these words many, many years ago. She had a dream where Jesus talked to her. He was wearing a blue robe and sitting on a large rock. She could not see His face because it was shining so brightly toward her. He asked her if she would take up His sword and follow Him. She said yes. He said He was looking for two thousand people to help Him spread the gospel around the world.

"The next night, Annabelle dreamt of an angel flying toward her and skidded to a stop. She then saw another angel in the far distance, standing on a cloud. The angel had a wand in her hand. The angel reached out and touched the top of Annabelle's hand, and the wand sparkled like a fourth of July sparkler.

"She started typing on her computer one page a day. They were a gift of spiritual writings given to her. She stored them away for several years. Recently, she decided to do something with them and is now rearranging them into books."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annabelle Mayes's new book will engage the spirit as readers take time to enjoy one or more installments each day.

Mayes shares in hopes of encouraging others on their spiritual journey so they too can experience the fulfilling presence of God's love.

Consumers can purchase "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Annabelle Mayes's newly released "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All" is an engaging selection of spiritually-driven writings meant to inspire and empower

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.