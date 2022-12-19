Annabelle Mayes's newly released "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All" is an engaging selection of spiritually-driven writings meant to inspire and empower

"A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All" from Christian Faith Publishing author Annabelle Mayes is an enjoyable opportunity for personal and spiritual reflection as readers are presented with thought-provoking messages of faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All": a potent collection of inspiring writings. "A Spiritual Book to Be Read By All" is the creation of published author Annabelle Mayes.

Mayes shares, "Annabelle Mayes typed these words many, many years ago. She had a dream where Jesus talked to her. He was wearing a blue robe and sitting on a large rock. She could not see His face because it was shining so brightly toward her. He asked her if she would take up His sword and follow Him. She said yes. He said He was looking for two thousand people to help Him spread the gospel around the world.

"The next night, Annabelle dreamt of an angel flying toward her and skidded to a stop. She then saw another angel in the far distance, standing on a cloud. The angel had a wand in her hand. The angel reached out and touched the top of Annabelle's hand, and the wand sparkled like a fourth of July sparkler.

"She started typing on her computer one page a day. They were a gift of spiritual writings given to her. She stored them away for several years. Recently, she decided to do something with them and is now rearranging them into books."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annabelle Mayes's new book will engage the spirit as readers take time to enjoy one or more installments each day.

Mayes shares in hopes of encouraging others on their spiritual journey so they too can experience the fulfilling presence of God's love.

