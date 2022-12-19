Submit Release
News Search

There were 294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,859 in the last 365 days.

Upbeat New Release Bids Goodbye to 2022 With a Wink and a Tear

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Cry A Little Longer, a new single, drops on all streaming services on Dec. 19, 2022, the up-tempo production of wry folk/rock/Americana will be the 12th track released this year by prolific emerging artist, Ed Gumbrecht.  

"Cry" is a new tune with an old soul in the tradition of classic singer-songwriting. It uniquely suits the moment with lyrics that poke at sad songs. Its punchy chorus evokes sing-along participation. Contrary to its title, it is more likely to induce smiles than waterworks. Gumbrecht makes sport of doomsaying. His bright melody carries quicksilver lyrics to an honest conclusion. There's catharsis in the observation that despite all the "trouble", it turns out we can "take the heat."   

Since the February release of his debut album, Colorshow, Gumbrecht's music has been attracting a growing following with listeners in the U.S. and internationally. His songs have been featured on popular playlists including Spotify's Blues & Whiskey, Vibes, Country Road Trip, Indie Rock Music, Road Trip Folk Americana, Coffee & Country, and Songs that Taste Like Nature. His song One and Only, sung by artist Claire Marie, was a 2022 Hot Slice feature on NYC's WFUV radio. Gumbrecht is a native New Yorker who writes in Washington D.C. and records in New England.  

Cry a Little Longer, the single, was produced at Dirt Floor Recording Studios in Haddam, CT, by industry veteran, Eric Michael Lichter. It will also be featured on the upcoming album, Enter the Muses. With nine original songs, Gumbrecht's new album will be out in January 2023.

Contact Information:
Ed Gumbrecht
Composer
edwritessongs@gmail.com
860-510-3888

Related Images

Image 1: Cry a Little Longer Cover Art

single track Cry a Little Longer by Ed Gumbrecht

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


You just read:

Upbeat New Release Bids Goodbye to 2022 With a Wink and a Tear

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.