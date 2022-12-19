KSA Quick Commerce market is expected to reach ~4 billion orders annually by 2026F owning to the emergence of the new players, work from home, increase in digitization and government initiatives: Ken Research

The report covers Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market, Food And Grocery Market, Online Food Delivery, Saudi Arabia B2B Market, Saudi Arabia B2C Market, Leading Quick Commerce Companies in KSA, Competitors in KSA Quick Commerce Market, E-Commerce Solution Provider Saudi Arabia, Ecommerce Companies in Saudi Arabia, E-grocery Companies in Saudi Arabia, Inventory Business Model in KSA, KSA On-Demand Food Delivery Market, KSA On-Demand Grocery Delivery market, MENA Quick Commerce Market, Middle East Online marketplaces, Quick-commerce startups in Saudi Arabia, Registration of E-Commerce Site in KSA, Riyadh food delivery market, Saudi Arabia last mile delivery companies, Saudi Arabia last mile delivery Market.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Quick Commerce market is a moderately fragmented market, which is still in the growing phase. The KSA quick commerce market has 10-12 players, some of which are Hunger Station, MRSOOL, The Chefz, Jahez and nana elicit etc.

The rise of digital technology has transformed the Quick delivery process and reshaped the market. Instead of going to the grocery store, customers are now placing their orders via apps and websites.

High internet penetration rate, quick access to smartphones, are some of the prime factors responsible for growth of quick commerce market.

Covid-19 has accelerated the growth of non-cash payments, especially in the consumer retail space.

New Emerging Players: Players are racing to establish their dark store networks in Saudi Arabia. Multiple new players are emerging in the industry which are battling against each other to acquire and retain clients, reduce delivery time, expand geographical presence, expand service offering and various high-quality products on the online platforms and other services where they can even compare quantity, prices, and quality of offered items.

Government Support: In, 2019 the government implemented the e-commerce regulations to improve the consumer protection, advertisement regulation and data security. Also in 2016, the Saudi Arabian government launched Saudi Vision 2030 that heavily emphasizes on the development of the logistics sector by attracting investors and to become more open to issuing licenses for full-fledged foreign logistics businesses and to invest in renewing its rails and enhancing its marine networks to form a seamless process. Furthermore, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in 2020 launched the Move to Tech’ Initiative, which facilitates the use of current digital tools and the creation of new ones in response to COVID-19. This has increased the use of digital tools in the food industry.

Balancing Lifestyle: Due to busy lifestyles, people are relying on online delivery platforms to fulfill their grocery requirements. The social distancing norms made Saudis turn their focus toward online grocery shopping. Work from home people is also trying their best to balance their work and life and are finding it convenient to order their groceries online and opting for meal kit delivery services which are mostly popular among working couples, busy parents, those who are juggling with multiple jobs, and people with special diet needs who choose consuming pre-planned ingredients.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2026F - Increasing Demand for Rapid Deliveries, Rising Internet Penetration Rate and Changing Lifestyles to Drive the Saudi Arabian Quick Commerce Market in the near future ” by Ken Research observed that Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market is in the Growing Phase. And with the Adoption of New Technologies, emerging new players, high internet penetration, balancing lifestyle, Government Initiatives and with the convenience of last mile delivery, are some of the factors that will contribute to the Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce market growth over the period of 2021P-2026F with a growth rate of a ~17% as CAGR.

Key Segments Covered:-

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market:-

By B2B/B2C & C2C (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

B2B/B2C

C2C

By Region (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Central (Riyadh, Qasim)

Western (Mecca, Medina, Jeddah)

Eastern (Dammam, Khafji, Alhasa)

Southern (Asir, Najran, Jizan)

Northern (Ha'il, Tabuk, Jouf)

By On-Demand Segment (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

On-Demand Food Delivery

On-Demand Last mile Logistics

On-Demand Grocery

Saudi Arabia On-Demand Grocery Delivery Market:-

By Region (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Central (Riyadh, Qasim)

Western (Mecca, Medina, Jeddah)

Eastern (Dammam, Khafji, Alhasa)

Southern (Asir, Najran, Jizan)

Northern (Ha'il, Tabuk, Jouf)

By Average Delivery Time Taken (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Under 30 Minutes

30 to 45 Minutes

45 Minutes to 60 Minutes

By Product Category (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Grocery

Bakery, Snack & Sweets

Home Essentials, Gift & Pet

Health & Wellness

Other Items (Baby & mom Needs, Gadgets, Toys, Stationery etc)

By Gender (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Male

Female

By Age Group (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

18-24

25-34

35-44

45 Above

By Frequency of Ordering (By No of Orders), 2021

Everyday

2-3 times a week

Once a week

1-2 times a month

Once every 6 months

Once in a year or less

Saudi Arabia On-Demand Food Delivery Market:-

By Region (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Central (Riyadh, Qasim)

Western (Mecca, Medina, Jeddah)

Eastern (Dammam, Khafji, Alhasa)

Southern (Asir, Najran, Jizan)

Northern (Ha'il, Tabuk, Jouf)

By Average Delivery Time Taken (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Under 30 Minutes

30 to 45 Minutes

45 Minutes to 60 Minutes

By Gender (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Male

Female

By Age Group (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

18-24

25-34

35-44

45 Above

By Average Order Value (By No of Orders), 2021

<50 SAR

50 SAR – 100 SAR

100 SAR – 200 SAR

>200 SAR

By Cuisine Type (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Fast Food

Traditional

Asian

Others (Mediterranean, Lebanese, Latin American Food)

By Frequency of Ordering (By No of Orders), 2021

Everyday

2-3 times a week

Once a week

1-2 times a month

Once every 6 months

Once in a year or less

Saudi Arabia On-Demand Last mile Delivery Market:-

By B2B/B2C & C2C (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

B2B/B2C

C2C

By Region (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Central (Riyadh, Qasim)

Western (Mecca, Medina, Jeddah)

Eastern (Dammam, Khafji, Alhasa)

Southern (Asir, Najran, Jizan)

Northern (Ha'il, Tabuk, Jouf)

By Average Delivery Time Taken (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Under 30 Minutes

30 to 45 Minutes

45 Minutes to 60 Minutes

By B2C End User (By No of Orders), 2021 & 2026F

Food Delivery

Supermarts & Conveyance Stores

Furniture & Home Essentials Stores

Medical Store Deliveries

Others (Pet Supplies, Flowers & Gift Shops, Bakery Stores, Stationery etc.)

Key Target Audience:-

Quick Commerce Players

Ecommerce Companies

E-grocery Companies

Logistics Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Investors & Venture Capitalists

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2018-2020

2018-2020 Base Year: 2021P

2021P Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026F

Companies Covered:-

On-Demand Grocery Delivery

Hungerstation

Nana

On Demand Food Delivery

Hungerstation

Jahez

The Chefz

Careem

ToYou

On-Demand Last mile Logistics Delivery

Mrsool

Shgardi

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Saudi Arabia Country Overview

Digital Economy in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Overview and Genesis

Ecosystem of major entities in Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Genesis of Saudi Arabian Quick Commerce Market

E-Commerce vs Quick Commerce

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Size

Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market Segmentation by Segments, 2021 (Food delivery, Grocery delivery, Last-mile logistics)

Saudi Arabia On-Demand Grocery Delivery Market

Ecosystem of the Grocery Delivery Market in Saudi Arabia

Drivers and Challenges in Saudi Arabia On-Demand Grocery Delivery Market

Business Model(s) followed by On-Demand Grocery Delivery Platforms

On-Demand Grocery Platforms Revenue Model

Growth Journey of major on-demand grocery delivery players in Saudi Arabia

Cross comparison of major on-demand grocery delivery players in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia On-Demand Food Delivery Market

Ecosystem of the Food Delivery Market in Saudi Arabia

Customer Journey of on demand food order

Cloud Kitchen as a new emerging vertical

Economics of Food Delivery Order

Different types of Food Delivery Business Models

Inventory Business Model

Market Sizing Analysis of Saudi Arabia On-Demand Food Delivery Market

Competition Analysis: Market Share of major On-Demand Food Delivery Players, 2021

Growth Journey of major on-demand Food delivery players in Saudi Arabia

Cross comparison of major on-demand Food delivery players in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia On-Demand Last Mile Logistics Market

Ecosystem of the Last Mile Logistics Market in Saudi Arabia

Business Cycle and Genesis of Saudi Arabia On Demand Last Mile Logistics Market

Revenue Model of Saudi Arabia Last Mile Delivery Market

Market Sizing Analysis of Saudi Arabia On-Demand Last Mile Logistics Market (GMV and number of orders)

Competition Analysis: Market Share of major On-Demand Last Mile Logistics Players, 2021

End User Analysis of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Consumer needs: Quick Commerce Market

Factors affecting purchase decision of Saudi Consumers: Quick Commerce

Industry Analysis of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

SWOT Analysis of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Technological trends in Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Key Challenges in Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Competition Framework of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

PEAK Matrix Assessment of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Market Share of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market major players

Impact of Covid-19 on Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Future Outlook of Saudi Arabia Quick Commerce Market

Market Opportunity

Analyst Recommendations

