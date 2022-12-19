Anti-Fog Additives Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.01 Billion in 2028

The Anti-Fog Additives Market is expected to reach US 3.01 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.23% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Anti-Fog Additives Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Anti-Fog Additives Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for packaged food products.

Owing to rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle is primarily driving the demand for anti-fog additive films in the food packaging and agriculture applications.

Stringent regulation standards from the governing bodies, such as USFDA, concerning the usage of plastics and environment-friendly practices in the food packaging industry.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Anti-Fog Additives Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Glycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters, Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid, Gelatin, Titanium Dioxide, and Others),

(Food Packaging Films, Agricultural Films, and Others),

(Food Packaging Films, Agricultural Films, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Anti-Fog Additives Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as glycerol esters, polyglycerol esters, sorbitan esters of fatty acids, ethoxylated sorbitan esters, polyoxyethylene esters of oleic acid, gelatin, titanium dioxide, and others.

The glycerol esters segment dominates the market, driven by its lower cost and higher usage in food packaging films, followed by polyglycerol esters and sorbitan esters. The glycerol esters segment is likely to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as food packaging films, agricultural films, and others. The food packaging films application dominates the market and is likely to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. This application segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization in the emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil; an increasing participation of the fairer sex at the workplace; and changing lifestyle of consumers, are the major factors driving the demand for packaged foods, which is translating an increased demand for anti-fog additives for these applications.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America dominates the market and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The dominance of North America in the anti-fog additives market is mainly attributed to a host of factors including an increasing demand for anti-fog films from the food packaging and agricultural sectors, growing awareness about health and safety, and stringent regulations from governing bodies.

COVID-19 Impact on the Anti-Fog Additives Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Croda International PLC.

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland Inc.

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

A. Schulman, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Corbion N.V.

PCC Chemax Inc.

