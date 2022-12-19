SCADA Oil and Gas Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.19 Billion in 2028

SCADA Oil and Gas Market is expected to reach US$ 5.19 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the SCADA Oil and Gas Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the SCADA Oil and Gas Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing investments in the oil & gas pipeline networks along with the increasing demand for remote management of oil & gas pipelines.

The surge in penetration of cloud computing services in the SCADA systems.

Increasing demand for real-time information.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





SCADA Oil and Gas Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Architecture Type (Hardware Components, Software Solutions [Cloud-Based Solutions and Other Software Solutions], and Services).

(Hardware Components, Software Solutions [Cloud-Based Solutions and Other Software Solutions], and Services). By Stream Type (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream).

(Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream). By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

SCADA Oil and Gas Market Insights

Market Trends by Architecture Type

The market is segmented into hardware components, software solutions, and services. The hardware components segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Hardware components are easy to install in existing infrastructure and increasing investments in incorporating automated devices in the oil & gas industry are fueling the growth of the market.

Market Trends by Stream Type

The market is segmented as upstream, midstream, and downstream. The midstream segment dominates the market, owing to the increasing investments in the pipeline infrastructure from countries such as the US, Canada, Russia, China, and India. The development in shale oil & gas production in the USA has led to the requirement for an extended system of tankers, pipelines, terminals, and rails, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing investments in the pipeline infrastructure and the growing adoption of cloud services in the region. The rise in spending on refineries and exploration of new oil & gas fields in the US and Canada are further expected to generate the demand for SCADA in the oil & gas industry in the North American region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the SCADA Oil and Gas Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

CygNet Software, Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Orbcomm Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation, and

Emerson Electric Co.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the SCADA Oil and Gas Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

