ETFE Market is Projected to Reach US$ 539.59 Million in 2028

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the ETFE Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The increased demand for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) from various end-use industries, its eco-friendly and recyclable properties, which are considered to be better as offered by glass and other conventional fluoropolymers.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





ETFE Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Pellet/Granule, Powder),

(Pellet/Granule, Powder), By Technology Type (Extrusion Molding, Injection Molding, and Others),

Type (Extrusion Molding, Injection Molding, and Others), By Application Type (Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables, Tubes, Coatings, and Others),

(Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables, Tubes, Coatings, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

ETFE Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as pellet/granule and powder. The pellet/granule segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, in terms of both, value and volume, and the segment is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well.

The growth is owing to the extensive use of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene granules in electric wires & cables, valve lining, spray painting, and the acid-resistant and alkali-resistant injection products.

Market Trends by Technology Type

The market is segmented as extrusion molding, injection molding, and others. The injection molding technology segment is estimated to witness the highest growth, in terms of both, value and volume.

This growth is attributed to the properties of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene resins, which can be processed at a wide range of temperatures because of their enhanced thermal stability and low melting points employing the conventional injection molding techniques. Further, ethylene tetrafluoroethylene resins are resistant to ultraviolet rays, which make them suitable for outdoor applications.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American region is the largest global consumer of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene. The growth of the North American market is owing to the increased demand for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene from various end-use industries of the region.

The Asia-Pacific’s market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the easy accessibility of cheap labor and raw materials in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the ETFE Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Asahi Glass Company

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Ensinger GmbH

Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd.

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd.

The 3M Company

The Chemours Company

Quadrant AG

Vector Foiltec.

