Firefighting Foam Market is Projected to Reach US$ 889.33 Million in 2028

The Firefighting Foam Market is expected to reach US$ 889.33 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.84% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Firefighting Foam Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing use of environmentally friendly products and rise in fire-related accidents leading to fatalities and loss of property.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Firefighting Foam Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF), Protein Foam, Synthetic Detergent Foam (High & Mid Expansion Foam), and Others),

By End-Use Industry Type (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, and Others),

(Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Firefighting Foam Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), alcohol resistant aqueous film forming foam (AR-AFFF), protein foam, synthetic detergent foam (High & Mid Expansion Foam), and others. The demand for AFFF was the highest in 2021, owing to its extensive usage by the oil & gas industry, which is due to the huge risk of fires from flammable liquids. AFFF is favored as it owns such fires effectively and bears a longer shelf life.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The market is segmented as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others. The oil & gas end-use industry is the largest consumer of firefighting foam. This high consumption is on account of the grave risk of fire accidents and the efficiency of firefighting foam in fighting out such fire outbreaks.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth? ..

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for firefighting foam and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. The market is driven by various countries, adopting downstream activities, such as refining and processing because of the increasing demand for oil & gas in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Firefighting Foam Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Angus Fire Limited,

Auxquimia,

Buckeye Fire Equipment Company,

Bavaria Egypt S.A.E.,

Dafo Fomtec AB,

Fireade Inc.,

Johnson Controls International PLC.,

KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.,

Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Products) Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Firefighting Foam Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

