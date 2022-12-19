Polycarbonate Market size is estimated to reach US$13.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Polycarbonate Market size is estimated to reach US$13.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polycarbonate Market size is estimated to reach US$13.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polycarbonates are a type of transparent amorphous polymer and thermoplastic polymers that is easy to produce and can be molded or thermoformed. Polycarbonate includes engineering plastics, bisphenol and carbonyl chloride. Polycarbonate is used in a wide range of products requiring strong impact resistance, high-temperature resistance and optical transparency. The increasing use of polycarbonates in automotive applications is projected to boost the market during the forecast period. The superior physical and chemical qualities of polycarbonate sheets are a key factor driving the market's rising demand from end-use industries. The covid-19 pandemic majorly impacted the polycarbonate market due to restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics and others, the polycarbonate market size is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polycarbonate market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Polycarbonate market size and the increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as automotive, building& construction and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth.

2. Regulations encouraging the use of plastics and reducing vehicle weight have led to a huge increase in demand from automotive manufacturers for the sector, which is promoting the market expansion of polycarbonate.

3. Furthermore, the increased production and commercialization of bio-based Polycarbonates has resulted in market expansion.

4. However, fluctuation in raw material prices such as crude oil could hamper the Polycarbonate market size.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polycarbonate Market Segment Analysis – by Type : The Sheets held a significant share in the Polycarbonate market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing demand from various end-use industries. Due to its exceptional flexibility, polycarbonate sheet is becoming more and more used in a variety of industries, including building construction, electrical & electronics, automotive and aerospace. Polycarbonate sheet is extensively used for panel roofing due to its high optical clarity, flammability resistance and heat resistance. As a result, rising demand for residential construction is driving up demand for polycarbonate sheets.

2. Polycarbonate Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : Electrical & Electronics held a significant share in the Polycarbonate market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polycarbonates are thermoplastic polymers which is widely utilized in the electrical and electronics industries to manufacture a wide range of corresponding equipment. Switching relays, sensor parts, LCD sections, connectors, cell phones and computers are some of the most frequent parts due to their lightweight and great impact strength.

3. Polycarbonate Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia-Pacific held a significant share in the Polycarbonate market share in 2021 up to 45%. The flourishing growth of polycarbonate is influenced by its major applications across major industries, along with growing development in electronics production and developed the base for polycarbonate in APAC. According to the People’s Republic of China, in 2021, the electronics industry grew by 15.7 percent, an increase of 8 percentage points year over year.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polycarbonate industry are:

1. SABIC Innovative Plastics

2. Teijin Limited

3. Chi Mei Corporation

4. Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

5. Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation.

