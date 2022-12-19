PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 17, 2022 Villar SIPAG award winners in the 17th Las Piñas Parol Festival Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) on Friday conferred awards on the winners of Las Piñas City's annual parol-making competition as part of her commitment to support the city's lantern industry. "I commend all our participants who have continued to pursue their passion in creating unique and environment-friendly parols that make Las Piñas lanterns stand out among the rest," Senator Cynthia Villar said. "I am truly proud that we have once again risen up to the challenge of honoring our annual tradition and spread holiday cheer and hope this season," she added. 14 entries competed in the lantern-making contest which showcased the iconic and uniquely Filipino symbol of Christmas. They used recycled and indigenous materials to reflect the Christmas spirit. The awarding ceremonies was held at the Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) Complex in C5 Extension, Las Piñas City. The winners of this year's competition are: grand prize- Richard Loverez who received P20,000; first runner-up- Alicia Flores P15,000, and second runner-up-Luzviminda Gallardo P10,000. The competition is part of Villar SIPAG's advocacy to promote garbage recycling and efficient solid waste management. Entries used recyclable materials such as shampoo sachets, soap cartons, straws, PET bottles, cans, used CDs and cardboard boxes as well as organic items like clam and mussel shells. Aside from depicting the Filipinos' fun-loving culture, the Parol Festival also highlights protection for the environment which is among the advocacies of the senator. Additional highlights during the festival is the awarding of the first inter-school Christmas Chorale Competition, which was joined by eight schools from Las Piñas with Las Piñas City National Science High School l as 1stprize receiving 20,000, Talon Village National High School 2nd prize P15,000, and Las Piñas City National Senior High School-CAA Campus 3rd prize 10,000 Special prize was given to Las Piñas City Technical Vocational High School as Best in Christmas Costume and Las Piñas East National High School for Best in Recycled Costume. The parol festival is the brainchild of Senator Cynthia Villar which she started during her stint as congresswoman of Las Piñas City. It was in 2007 when she encouraged the city's magpaparols (lantern-makers) to organize themselves into the 'Samahang Magpaparol ng Las Piñas. To support them, Villar set up the Las Piñas Parol Center, which serves as a training area for the lantern-makers."We want this unique tradition of parol making to be carried on by the younger generations, so we are supporting the industry," said the senator who extols that she has always been promoting the Las Piñas Parol Festival everytime she attends festivals in other places of the country, With the festival, she said Las Piñas will prove anew that it is 'the lantern capital of Metro Manila' as residents of its barangays showed their ingenuity in creating the best Christmas parols (lanterns). Villar SIPAG, pinaragalan ang mga wagi sa 17th Las Piñas Parol Festival Ginawaran ng award ng Villar SIPAG ang mga nanalo sa taunang Las Piñas parol-making content bilang pangako sa lantern industry ng siyudad. "I commend all our participants who have continued to pursue their passion in creating unique and environment-friendly parols that make Las Piñas lanterns stand out among the rest," sabi ni Senator Cynthia Villar. "I am truly proud that we have once again risen up to the challenge of honoring our annual tradition and spread holiday cheer and hope this season," dagdag pa niya. mAy 14 entries abg naglaban-laban sa antern-making na ipinakita ang iconic at kakaibang simbolo ng galing Pasko ng mga Filipino. Gumamit sila nh recycled at indigenous materials upang ipakita ang ispiritu ng kapaskuhan Ginanap anh awarding ceremonies Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) Complex, C5 Extension, Las Piñas City. Ang mga nagwagi sa taong ito - grand prize- Richard Loverez na tumanggap ng P20,000; first runner-up- Alicia Flores, P15,000, at second runner-up-Luzviminda Gallardo, P10,000. Bahagi ang competition is part Villar SIPAG's advocacy na isulong garbage recycling at efficient solid waste management. Ginamit sa ang recyclable materials gaya ng shampoo sachets, soap cartons, straws, PET bottles, cans, used CDs at cardboard boxes pati as organic items gaya ng clam and mussel shells. Bukod sa pagpapakita sa pagiging masayahin ng mga PIlipino, ipinakita rin ang kanilang pangangala sa kalikasan. Itinampok din ang awarding ng first inter-school Christmas Chorale Competition, na nilahukan ng 8 paaralan mula Las Piñas kung saan ang Las Piñas City National Science High School l ang 1st na tumanggap ng 20,000, Talon Village National High School 2nd prize P15,000, at Las Piñas City National Senior High School-CAA Campus 3rd prize 10,000 .Binigyan ng Special prize Las Piñas City Technical Vocational High School as Best in Christmas Costume and Las Piñas East National High School Para sa Best in Recycled Costume. Brainchild ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang parol na kanyang sinimulan noong congresswoman pa siya ng Las Piñas City. Noong 2007, sinimulang himukin niya ang mga magpaparol (lantern-makers) ng siyudad na buuin ang 'Samahang Magpaparol ng Las Piñas. Bilang supporta, itinayo ni them, Villarang Las Piñas Parol Center, na training area sa lantern-makers. "We want this unique tradition of parol making to be carried on by the younger generations, so we are supporting the industry," ani senator na ipinagmalaki ang pagsusulong sa Las Piñas Parol Festival kapag dumadalo siya sa festivals sa ibang bansa. Aniya, muli nilang patutunayan na ang Las Piñas ang lantern capital of Metro Manila' .