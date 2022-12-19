PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 19, 2022 Villar Family gives Christmas treats to kids at Crosswinds For the past 13 years, the Villar Family through the Villar- Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (SIPAG) has been giving Christmas joy and blessings to children from the communities of Brgy. Irusin in Tagaytay, Cavite and Baseco Tondo, Manila by bringing them to the Christmas Village in Britanny-Crosswinds, an idyllic residential property in the said city. It was last December 18 (Sunday) when 150 young children were fetched from their places and taken to the Swiss-inspired and pine-scented Crosswinds in Tagaytay. The party and the merry-making at the famous at the Banguet Hall was the first face-to-face celebration after the Covid-19 pandemic. Happiness and intense excitement can be gleaned on the innocent faces of the children as the bus carrying them traversed the road going to Crosswinds. The children and their companions were treated to good food and beverages while on board chartered buses. When they reached Tagaytay, the children enjoyed the cold December breeze and breath-taking environment. Crosswinds has been all decked up for Christmas-- where the Villar Foundation prepared more fun activities and games. The children played with various toys at the Christmas Village , built for children and adults to enjoy. They also had their pictures taken at the Christmas Village and around the area. Aside from the gifts from the Villar Family, they also brought home with them the loving times spent with Sen. Cynthia Villar and husband former Senate President Manny Villar. The Villar couple were also joined by their sons Sen. Mark Villar and Vista Landholdings CEO Paolo Villar and daughter Deputy Speaker. Camille Villar and grandkids Emma and Tristan. Sen. Mark's wife, Atty. Emmilene Villar also particpated in the event. Sen. Cynthia said it has been a tradition of their family to host a party for the children at the Christmas Village in Crosswinds because they want to make them happy. "We want to make them happy and to make unforgettable their stay at Crosswinds, even for a few hours. We made sure that the event would be fun-filled so they could always look back at the fond memories they had here," she noted. Villar Family, nagbigay ng 'Christmas treats' sa Crosswinds sa mga bata Sa loob ng 13 taon, nagbibigay ang Villar Family sa pamamagitan ng Villar- Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (SIPAG) ng Paskong saya at biyaya sa mga bata mula sa komunidad ng Brgy. Irusin sa Tagaytay, Cavite at Baseco Tondo, Manila. Dinadala ang mga ito sa Christmas Village sa Britanny-Crosswinds, isang natatanging lugar sa Tagaytay City. Noong December 18 (Linggo), 150 bata ang sinundo sa kanilang lugar at dinala sa Swiss-inspired at pine-scented Crosswinds na nasa naturang siyudad. Simula ng mag-Covid pandemic, Ito ang kauna-unahang face-to-face Crosswinds gift-giving at merry making sa Banguet Hall. Saya at matinding excitement ang nakita sa mukha ng mga inosenteng bata habang sakay ng bus patungo sa Crosswinds. Nang makarating sa Tagaytay, labis ang tuwa ng mga bata dahil sa malamig na simoy ng hangin at magandang tanawin. May dekorasyong Pamasko ang buong paligid ng Crosswinds kung saan naghanda ang Villar Foundation ng masayang aktibidades at mga palaro. Bukod sa mga regalo, nag-uwi rin ang mga bata ng 'loving times' kasama sina Sen. Cynthia Villar at asawang dating Senate President Manny Villar. Kasama rin ng Villar couple ang kanilang mga anak na sina Sen. Mark Villar, Vista Landholdings CEO Paolo Villar at Deputy Sepaker. Camille Villar at mga apong sina Emma at Tristan. Naroon din ang asawa ni Sen. Mark na si Atty. Emmilene Villar. Sinabi ni Sen. Cynthia na naging tradisyon ng kanilang pamilya na magbigay ng party sa mga bata dahil nais nilang maging masaya ang mga ito. "We want to make them happy and to make unforgettable their stay at Crosswinds, even for a few hours. We made sure that the event would be fun-filled so they could always look back at the fond memories they had here," diin pa ni Villar.