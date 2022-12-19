Bioresorbable Polymer Market size is forecast to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioresorbable Polymer Market size is forecast to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2027. The Bioresorbable Polymer Industry is a major innovation in the world of polymer design, which is also referred to as Bioresorbable or degradable polymers. These kinds of polymer materials are safely absorbed by the body, so that the materials from which construction is made disappear over time, without causing any side effects to the patient. The most common form of the bioresorbable polymer is polylactic acid (PLA), which is also referred to as polylactide, and is formed from a lactide monomer. PLA is considered the main building block for the bioresorbable polymer market. The most common derivatives of the PLA in the market are poly-L-lactide (PLLA), poly-D-lactide (PDLA), and poly-DL-lactide (PDLLA). When within the body, the PLA degrades into lactic acid, a non-toxic chemical that occurs naturally within the body. Other major types include Polyglycolic acid, Polysaccharides, and Polycaprolactone. These types of Bioresorbable polymers are utilized mainly in orthopedic implants and oral drug delivery as it is cost-effective and patient-friendly. Furthermore, the Surge in the demand for Bioresorbable Polymers from hospitals and healthcare facilities are some of the major factors driving the Bioresorbable Polymer market growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bioresorbable Polymer market highlights the following areas -

Segmental Analysis:

1. Bioresorbable Polymer Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The Polylactic acid (PLA) / Polylactide segment held the largest share of 38% in the Bioresorbable Polymer market in 2021. The most common form of bioresorbable polymer used is polylactic acid (PLA), which is also referred to as polylactide and is formed from a lactide monomer. PLA is considered the main building block for the bioresorbable polymer market. The most commonly used derivatives of PLA are poly-L-lactide (PLLA), poly-D-lactide (PDLA), and poly-DL-lactide (PDLLA). When within the body, PLA degrades into lactic acid, a non-toxic chemical that occurs naturally within the body.

2. Bioresorbable Polymer Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The Healthcare and Medical Devices segment held the largest share in the Bioresorbable Polymer market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), “India is among the top 20 markets for medical devices worldwide. India’s medical devices market stood at US$ 11 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 65 billion in 2024.”, Hence the Healthcare and Medical devices being the dominant segment here.

3. Bioresorbable Polymer Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America region held the largest share in the Bioresorbable Polymer market in 2021 up to 43% and remains the epicenter of development prospects in the global Bioresorbable Polymer market. The presence of prominent manufacturers such as Ashland, Poly-Med Inc., and others, further inflates the market scope and continues the market growth in the North American region. According to Plastics Industry Association, U.S. Bioplastics are one of the fastest-growing sectors of the plastics industry, with an anticipated 20-30% annual growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bioresorbable Polymer industry are:

1. Putnam Plastics

2. Groupe PCAS

3. Koninklijke DSM N.V

4. DURECT CORPORATION

5. Merck KGaA

