Web3 Sports Platform Own the Moment Joins SimWin Sports To Lead New Team

Web3 sports community trailblazers become the latest high-profile team owners with the New Orleans Jolly Jokers football and basketball franchise.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Own the Moment, a platform that provides analytical tools, gamification and community for sports fans in the Web3 landscape has joined SimWin Sports, the world first virtual sports league as team owners of the New Orleans Jolly Jokers footballs and basketballs teams.
Co-founded by daily fantasy sports veterans TJ Laessig and Justin Herzig, OTM Sports is pioneering the world of NFT sports with SimWin in a metaverse fantasy sports format in which users will be able to purchase NFT players who will have opportunities to be drafted onto a SimWin metaverse sports team by one of many celebrity team owners including Magic Johnson, Jerry Rice, Marshall Faulk, Nick Carter, and Dr. Jennifer Welter. Fans can then play 24/7-365 daily fantasy as these metaverse teams will play several simulated games per day.
With over 50,000 hyper-active community of Web3 sports fans, OTM has already made its mark in the next-gen tech space after being elected as part of Techstars’ 2021 class of startups for its Sports Accelerator incubator program.
“TJ, Justin, and the entire team at OTM are going to fit like a glove at SimWin,” said David Ortiz, Founder and CEO of SimWin Sports. “We’re ecstatic to bring in a group of individuals aligned with our vision of the future of Web3 gaming. We can’t wait to see what they’ll do as owners of the New Orleans Jolly Jokers, given that they’re notorious daily fantasy champions and truly passionate sports fans.”
“We knew SimWin would be a perfect fit with OTM from day one,” commented Laessig, Own The Moment CEO. “In addition to our shared focus on Web3 and blockchain technology, we also share a love of sports above all else. We can’t wait to help bring a fresh take on DFS to as many sports fans as possible.”
“SimWin Sports’ 24/7-365 fantasy sports offerings are a dream for any fantasy sports fan. We can play fantasy football, basketball, soccer, and more on-demand, with no off-seasons. That’s a dream come true,” added Herzig, Own The Moment Co-Founder. “To own a team in their metaverse league is a thrilling opportunity. The Jolly Jokers are going to dominate, no question about it.”
“We are happy to see OTM and SimWin taking the lead in providing a more innovative experience for users of the metaverse. We believe this partnership will unlock so much potential in the future of web3 sports gaming.” said Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund.
ABOUT SIMWIN SPORTS
SimWin Sports is the world’s first digital sports league that provides players, esports fans, and sports betters the ability to watch, play, predict and collect. It offers daily and season-long fantasy tournaments, where fans can engage by collecting, trading, and managing player NFTs. SimWin Sports, a minority-owned business, is also the first entity in the world to sell professional sports franchises as NFTs, owned by some of the biggest celebrities, athletes, and influencers in the world. Learn more at simwinsports.com, and follow us on all social platforms at @simwinsports.
ABOUT OWN THE MOMENT
Own the Moment is a Web3 sports platform providing analytical tools, gamification, and community for sports fans entering Web3. OTM offers a content and analytics platform for sports NFTs such as NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY, gamification via Web3 fantasy sports, and community via the Jolly Jokers, OTM’s collection of 5,000 NFTs on the Flow blockchain.
