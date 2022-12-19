St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4009879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/18/2022 at approximately 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive and Red Village Rd, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release, Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Albert Vieira

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/18/2022 at approximately 1907 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Red Village Rd near the intersection of Memorial drive for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon meeting with the occupants of the vehicle, the passenger was recognized as the accused, Albert Vieira. Further investigation revealed, Vieira had an active felony arrest warrant for Fentanyl sale. It was also determined Vieira was actively violating court ordered conditions of release. Vieira was taken into custody and ultimately lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for the warrant and conditions violations.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Warrant-12/18/22 @ 1230 hours, Conditions of Release-02/13/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.