St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Arrest Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4009879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/18/2022 at approximately 1907 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive and Red Village Rd, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release, Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Albert Vieira
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/18/2022 at approximately 1907 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Red Village Rd near the intersection of Memorial drive for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon meeting with the occupants of the vehicle, the passenger was recognized as the accused, Albert Vieira. Further investigation revealed, Vieira had an active felony arrest warrant for Fentanyl sale. It was also determined Vieira was actively violating court ordered conditions of release. Vieira was taken into custody and ultimately lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for the warrant and conditions violations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Warrant-12/18/22 @ 1230 hours, Conditions of Release-02/13/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.