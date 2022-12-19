Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market size is forecast to reach US$42.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market size is forecast to reach US$42.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market size is forecast to reach US$42.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Polypropylene is anticipated to witness maximum demand in the target market owing to its superior properties such as impact resistance, sterilization, low production costs, etc. It is widely used in medical, consumer goods, automotive, and many other sectors. Other materials like polystyrene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and polyvinyl chloride will witness significant demand in the plastic contract manufacturing market in the coming years. Injection moulding is poised to witness the highest demand in the plastic contract manufacturing market in the forecast period as it is the most popular process for producing different parts. The medical sector is projected to drive the growth of the plastic contract manufacturing market in the forecast period owing to the high demand for medical devices and equipment. Complexity in the manufacturing of medical devices is increasing the demand for plastic contract manufacturing solutions. However, amid all these positive trends, the regulations related to the use of plastics might affect the growth of the plastic contract manufacturing market in the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plastic-Contract-Manufacturing-Market-Research-503436

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plastic Contract Manufacturing market highlights the following areas -

1. Polypropylene is leading the plastic contract manufacturing market owing to its superior properties. This material possesses properties such as low density, chemical resistance, low production costs, etc., which makes it a desirable choice among manufacturers.

2. Medical application is poised to drive the market’s growth in the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of the home healthcare market, ultimately increasing higher demand for medical devices. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in home healthcare aides is expected to witness a growth of 33% from 2020 to 2030.

3. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the plastic contract manufacturing market. This region holds the top position in plastic manufacturing globally with China being the major player. According to April 2021 report by Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung (hbs) organization, Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest plastic production region in the world.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503436

Segmental Analysis:

1. Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market - By Type : Polypropylene dominated the plastic contract manufacturing market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This material type is a popular name among manufacturers and suppliers owing to its excellent properties such as impact resistance, high tensile strength, sterilization, low density, etc. Polypropylene is one of the widely used materials in the production of components and parts used in sectors like medical, consumer goods, and automotive.

2. Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market - By Process : The injection moulding process dominated the plastic contract manufacturing market in 2021. The demand for the injection moulding process is on the rise in the target market for the last few years. It’s a versatile process for manufacturing various plastic components and parts. This process is widely used by manufacturers owing to its excellent qualities like the ability to design complex parts, high efficiency, enhanced strength, low labor costs, the flexibility of choosing different materials, etc. Manufacturers in the target market are focusing more on the usage of injection moulding to craft high-quality products.

3. Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market - By Application : The medical sector dominated the plastic contract manufacturing market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period. The rapid expansion in the health care sector such as the rising home health care market is contributing to the market’s growth. The healthcare sector witnessed a massive shift in home health care services during the pandemic. This trend is expected to be there in the forecast period owing to the safety and cost-effective aspects of home health care compared to hospital care.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastic Contract Manufacturing industry are:

1. Tessy Palstics Corp

2. Inzign Pte Ltd.

3. Mack Moulding

4. Nolato

5. Plastikon Industries, Inc.

Click on the following link to buy the Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503436

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Research Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pharmaceutical-Contract-Manufacturing-Contract-Research-Market-Research-504099

B. Liquid Contract Manufacturing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18256/liquid-contract-manufacturing-market-research-report-analysis.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062