Rubber Additives Market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Rubber Additives Market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR 6% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubber Additives Market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR 6% during 2021-2026. Globally, the rising demand for automobile-related products that are both efficient and of high quality is anticipated to raise the demand for rubber additives. Furthermore, increasing usage of rubber additives that is to be applied on the finished product during the ethylenepropylenediene monomer vulcanization process to give it strength and certain qualities is anticipated to boost the market growth. The rising usage of silicone rubber additives to cure speeds, hardness, rheology, and various other physical properties of the cured rubber will also drive the growth of the rubber additives market. Moreover, the increasing usage of flame retardant rubber in the infrastructure sector and rising production of electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the rubber additives industry in the projected time frame.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Rubber Additives market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-pacific region dominated the rubber additives market due to the rising production of automotive and aerospace in emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

2. Increasing demand for flame retardant rubber owing to its cost effectiveness in applications such as adhesives, hoses, and others, is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the projected period.

3. The rising usage of rubber polymers in tire manufacturing and electrical insulation industries is estimated to drive the global demand for rubber additives over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Rubber Additives Market Segment Analysis- By Rubber Type : Synthetic rubber held the largest share in the rubber additives market in 2020. As compared to natural rubber, synthetic rubber posses superior characteristics such as abrasion resistance and ability to adhere to metals, due to which it is extensively used to manufacture parts such as rubber gaskets, seals, tubing, and more. Rising usage of synthetic rubber owing to its attractive properties has further raised the demand for rubber additives.

2. Rubber Additives Market Segment Analysis- By Additive Type : Accelerators held the largest share in the rubber additives market in 2020. Increasing usage of accelerators in both natural and synthetic rubbers would drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Zinc oxide and stearic acid are the two main activators commonly used in the rubber industry. Also, zinc oxide is found to be a substantial sulphur vulcanization activator in the rubber industry.

3. Rubber Additives Market Segment Analysis- By Application : Tires held the largest share in the rubber additives market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing use of additives in rubber to directly improvise the tire performance and wear resistance has uplifted the demand for rubber additives. Since tires have the major applications in the rubber industry, the rising initiatives by several countries in the tire industry would drive the market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rubber Additives industry are:

1. BASF SE.

2. Lanxess AG.

3. Akzonobel N.V.

4. Solvay SA

5. Arkema SA.

