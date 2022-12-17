Back At It: JTWC Conducts Training With USS Daniel Inouye
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) resumed fleet liaison observation training in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii starting with USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), on Dec. 15, 2022.
