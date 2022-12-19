Submit Release
News Search

There were 213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,755 in the last 365 days.

USS Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew Conducts Change of Command

While under Ray’s command, Savannah’s crew moved aboard the ship at Austal USA’s Gulf Coast shipyard in Mobile, Ala., supported the ship’s commissioning in Brunswick, Ga., and sailed the ship to their homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Most recently, Savannah Blue crew conducted a mine warfare live-fire exercise off the coast of San Diego.

“To the crew of Savannah – It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you and watching you grow together throughout this tour,” said Ray during his change of command. “I can’t leave without saying it one last time, I appreciate you. As individuals, as Sailors, and as a crew.”

Sledz, a native of Long Island, N.Y., previously served as the executive officer for Savannah, and is a 2006 graduate of Purdue University.

Savannah, homeported in San Diego, Calif., is a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. The Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/

You just read:

USS Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew Conducts Change of Command

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.