Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market size is forecast to reach 9.8 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market size is forecast to reach 9.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market size is forecast to reach 9.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026, owing to rising demand from various end-use industries such as aircraft, automotive, medical, oil & gas, aerospace, and water treatment. Moreover, the growing need for advanced resistant products for high thermal geothermal fluids is further propelling the growth of corrosion resistant alloys industry. Corrosion resistant alloys like nickel based, cobalt based, molybdenum alloys are widely used to provide resistance to corrosion environments in offshore and onshore oil & gas production and various processing industries. However, continuous R&D activities by industry players are expected to increase the product demand over the forecast period. For instance, new datasheet for VDM Alloy 2120 MoN was released in March 2017. VDM Alloy 2120 MoN is a nickel-chromium-molybdenum alloy with low carbon content and addition of nitrogen.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Corrosion Resistant Alloys market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominates the corrosion resistant alloys market, owing to increasing industrial sector and easy availability of molybdenum alloy, cobalt based alloy, stainless steel, and among others.

2. Increasing adoption of corrosion resistance alloys in production of offshore and onshore oil & gas and increased global commercial aircraft production is expected to drive the corrosion resistant alloys market.

3. Increasing demand for alloys for exploration of shale gas and various end use industries such as automotive, water treatments, geothermal power plants, and among others, are paving remarkable growth in corrosion resistant Alloys Industry over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : Nickel based segment held the largest share in corrosion resistant alloys market during the forecast period owing to their excellent mechanical and physical properties, which makes them highly suitable for applications such as engine, turbine blades, landing gears, and among others. Nickel alloys are also used in various applications such as in brake fluid lines, sensors, safety devices, and electrical and electronic switchgear.

2. Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry : Transportation sector held the largest share in the corrosion resistant alloys market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during this forecast period, as corrosion resistant alloys are used to manufacture various components of aircraft engines due to its superior properties compared to other materials like steel. Hence, the airline companies are expanding its businesses by introducing new aircraft.

3. Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia pacific dominated the corrosion resistant alloys market in 2020 with 30% due to robust growth in various end-use industries such as marine, transportation, paper & pulp, oil & gas, and others. The corrosion resistant alloys are widely used in industrial applications such as automotive, medical devices, water treatment, nuclear power plant, geothermal fluids, and magnetic wires.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Corrosion Resistant Alloys industry are:

1. Corrosion Resistant Alloys, L.P.,

2. Haynes International, Inc.,

3. Carpenter Technology Corporation,

4. Eramet S.A.,

5. Advanced Metallurgical Group.

