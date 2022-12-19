Fair on trade and industry underway in Nam Định

VIETNAM, December 19 -

NAM ĐỊNH — Over 200 businesses from the North are participating in a trade and industrial fair which opened late last week in Nam Định Province as part of the National Trade Promotion Programme in 2022.

These firms are showcasing mechanical engineering, agricultural machinery, office equipment, electronics, refrigeration handicrafts, household goods, fashion, and agricultural goods and products under the national "One Commune-One Product" Programme (OCOP) in 350 booths.

In his speech at the fair's opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Hà La Anh described the event as a good chance for localities in the North to introduce their economic, cultural and social achievements, potentials and advantages.

It also offered participating firms opportunities to advertise their products and seek new trade partners, he said.

The fair runs until Saturday. — VNS