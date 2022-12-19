New children’s book celebrates the journey of self-acceptance and the uniqueness of each of us

Finn Finally Seas Briley & Baxter Publications

Special education teacher, Eileen Clancy-Pantano, shares a beautiful story of self-esteem and self-worth.

I was inspired to write Finn Finally Seas, because as a young girl I did not have a lot of self-esteem and self-worth.” — Eileen Clancy-Pantano, Author of Finn Finally Seas

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Finn Finally Seas written by Eileen Clancy-Pantano, available on December 20, 2022, at Amazon and Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

Why would you want to be anyone else but you?

That is the question we should ask every child. In Finn Finally Seas, Finn the fish wants to fit in with the other fish in his school, but because of his unusual features, he always seems to stand out. On a journey towards self-acceptance, he learns a valuable lesson about his special place in the world.

“Parents and children will love this adorable story, which encourages kids to be true to themselves.” – Stacy A. Padula, award-winning author

In this vibrant children’s book, the readers see how beautiful Finn is and they can easily correlate the lessons in Finn Finally Seas to their social environments.

“I was inspired to write Finn Finally Seas, because as a young girl I did not have a lot of self-esteem and self-worth. As I got older, I realized I am ‘good enough,’” shares Clancy-Pantano. “Being a special education teacher has been my life mission to help my students to believe in themselves, feel good about who they are and feel validated in this world.”

About the Author:

Eileen Clancy-Pantano has a passion for teaching and has a master’s degree in special education. She aims to enhance and inspire her readers to feel, confident, authentic and special about who they are. Clancy-Pantano lives in Hull, Mass. She cherishes spending time with her grown sons, grandson and family. She loves to sing and paint sea scenes on canvases and shells she finds at the beach.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

