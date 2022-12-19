The Drop LV & ToTo Entertainment Join Forces For Second Annual Toy Drive Benefiting Las Vegas Families In Need

The Drop LV & ToTo Entertainment's Holiday Toy Drive At First Baptist Church In 2021

The Drop & Toto Entertainment will be giving out toys in the heart of Las Vegas inside the First Baptist Church at 4400 W Oakey Blvd on Christmas Eve at 4 PM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drop LV & ToTo Entertainment, two locally and Hispanic-owned businesses in Las Vegas, are pleased to announce the launch of their second annual Holiday Toy Drive benefiting families in need. They will be giving out toys in the heart of Las Vegas inside the First Baptist Church at 4400 W Oakey Blvd on Christmas Eve at 4 PM. The final day for donations is December 24th at 3:30 PM.

Robert Suarez, Owner of The Drop LV, has been holding an annual toy drive since his shop opened in 2018. As of last year, he’s joined forces with a fellow local business owner, Danny Calderin of ToTo Entertainment, to make an even bigger impact.

Reflecting on last year’s toy drive, Robert Suarez said, “A lot of parents were shocked that we brought so many toys together. I think all the kids got at least 2-3 toys each.” He went on to say that “I know what it’s like to grow up not having a lot, so it feels good to see the kids having a good time picking out gifts and the joy it brings the parents too.”

This year, Rob is expecting an even bigger turnout in the realm of 50 or more kids. This is easily one of the largest independent holiday toy drive events in Las Vegas.

The Drop and ToTo Entertainment have set up three drop-off locations for people to donate toys this holiday season. These are Fade ‘Em All Barbershop at 7760 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117, Sunnys’ Vegas Container Park (third floor) at 707 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, and The Drop LV at 2770 E Flamingo Rd Ste b, Las Vegas, NV 89121.

Guests who stop by any of the drop-off locations are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys for children in need.

Help The Drop LV & ToTo Entertainment give back this year by visiting one of their donation sites before the deadline hits and make Christmas that much more special for a family in need.

Visit https://www.thedroplv.com to learn more.

About The Drop LV:

The Drop LV is a locally-owned and operated culture shop that first opened in 2018. They carry premium rave outfits and accessories, streetwear, smoking gear, Exotic Pop, official Cookies SF clothing, and so much more. Embedded in the culture, The Drop is a staple within local Las Vegas life, seeing celebrity visitors and prominent figures walk through its doors daily. There are few establishments in Las Vegas that prioritize community and true authenticity as passionately as The Drop LV.

About ToTo Entertainment:

ToTo Entertainment is a music management and marketing firm owned and operated by Danny Calderin, a Las Vegas resident of over 15 years. Danny’s goal with ToTo Entertainment is to take artists to the next level, throw incredible events, and give back to the community. He strives to open people up to the importance of guiding the youth in the right direction and has become a known figure in the city for unforgettable hip-hop events and reliable artist management.