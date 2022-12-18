MINISTRY OF COMMERCE, INDUSTRY, LABOUR & IMMIGRATION: Festive Season Greetings

The Minister for Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration, Hon. Frederick Kologeto; his Permanent Secretary, Mr. Riley Henao Mesepitu; staff members and members of their families wish the Governor General, Prime Minister, Cabinet Members, Members of Parliament, Provincial Governments, Constitutional Postholders, Development Partners and Agencies, Village Chiefs & Elders, Churches, Schools, Service Providers, Business Houses, Fishermen, Farmers and the People of our beloved Solomon Islands a Peaceful Christmas and Prosperous New Year 2023 greetings.

We acknowledged the grace of our God Almighty and His guidance through our journeys in the past and more recently in 2022 as well and seek the continuation of His fellowship during this festive season.

Through Him, though diverse in ethnicity and divided by land and sea, we should remain united as one people of our beloved nation Solomon Islands.

Let the nation rejoice and exalt with the Angelic Host; in love and respect, trusting one another through the NEW BORN BABY JESUS, acknowledging His gifts to us including the many different talents, skills and opportunities for us to bless others and lead them to better know our NEW BORN BABY JESUS and our CREATOR.

May the New Year 2023 bring forth to this nation, economic empowerment and business prosperity for the betterment of the Solomon Islands population.