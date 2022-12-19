Submit Release
Police commends people in Western and Choiseul for peaceful Provincial Election

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) commended the people of Western and Choiseul Province for their good behaviour shown during the Provincial election to the counting of ballots and to the declaration of results for both provinces.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “I would like to thank the people of Western and Choiseul Province for the great behaviour shown during and after the provincial election.”

“I would also like to commend the hard work of the police officers involved in the provincial election operation for maintaining law and order especially during the polling and counting of ballot papers,” PPC Lenialu adds.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “I would also like to acknowledge the officials of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) who had done an important part during the days of the election in both provinces.”

Mr. Lenialu appealed to the good people of Western and Choiseul Province to accept the result of the winning candidates and work closely with them and would like to congratulate the winning candidates for both provinces.

