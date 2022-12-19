Aurora IP assists Vietnam's textile and garment sector in Fourth Industrial Revolution

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wave of international integration and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam is accelerating industrial zone restructuring and catching up with global trends.



The country's industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) attracted $230 million in foreign direct investment capital, according to figures from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) released at Vietnam Industrial Park Forum 2022.

Experts believe that transforming traditional IPs into eco IPs would reduce the environmental footprint and associated costs, promote efficiency, enable community cohesion, provide better access to finance and technical support, enhance business competitiveness.

The growing textile and garment industry is one of the most important links in the global supply chain, significantly contributing to the FDI flow into Vietnam. Restructuring industrial real estate must be prioritized.

According to Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, the industry actively promotes digitalization and sustainable production, reduces labor, supports executive decision-making, increases productivity and quality.

Cat Tuong Real Estate Group - one of Vietnam's leading real estate developers, established Aurora IP and contributed to this development by providing comprehensive infrastructure, encouraging manufacturers to apply advanced technology in their production lines.

Aurora IP is a green - clean - sustainable industrial park with a well-balanced industrial ecological community, one of the few IPs in Vietnam qualified for fabric-dyeing facilities.

Its infrastructure is designed with the country's largest capacity of water supply, wastewater system and complex social infrastructure.

Aurora IP provides integrated facilities for living, working, resting, and entertaining to ensure life quality for its personnel, making it one of the most attractive industrial real estate projects in northern Vietnam and nationwide. The IP offers one-stop investment procedures and legal, financial and customs support services.

Aurora IP will also benefit from the young workforce of Nam Dinh province. According to the Nam Dinh information portal, about 1 million people (60% of total population) are of labor age, and many are highly skilled.

"By applying advanced technology, textile and garment manufacturers in Vietnam are improving their competitiveness and position in the global value chain. Aurora IP is proud of providing a model eco-industrial park with a favorable location, full legal status, synchronous and modern infrastructure and many preferential mechanisms," said Mr. Tran Quoc Viet, Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group.

