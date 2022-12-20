Cloudbric, its Achievements were Officially Recognized - Commendation from Ministry of Science and ICT

Cloudbric’s hard work and contribution is officially recognized through the Commendation of 'Ministry of Science and ICT' and 'KIBO'.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric (CEO, Taejoon Jung), a company specializing in cloud security solutions, has announced that it received the commendation of the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) in contributing to the development of the cloud industry section in ‘the 1st Cloud industry worker’s night’, held on Dec 14, 2022.

This commendation in contributing to the development of the cloud industry section is presented to organizations that have contributed to develop the cloud industry and to improve national competitiveness, hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Cloudbric was honored for contributing to provide more opportunities for SMEs to build the intelligence and advancement of a safe web security environment by developing the first cloud-based web security solution in Korea (now called Cloudbric WAF+), to improve the level of cyber security as a member of Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA, a non-profit organization working to improve the cybersecurity of global ecosystem), and to make working at home common for SMEs through security-enhanced remote access solution (now called Cloudbric RAS).

Additionally, Taejoon Jung received a commendation from the Chairman of Korea Technology Finance Corporation (KIBO) in the section of technical innovation at the 2022 INNOBIZ DAY.

2022 INNOBIZ DAY held by INNOBIZ Association, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, to honor the INNOBIZ entrepreneurs who lead the growth of Korea.

Taejoon Jung stated, “I am delighted to be officially recognized for the efforts, technology, and expertise of all Cloudbric employees”, adding, “We will continue to strive to develop the cyber security industry.”