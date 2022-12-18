Submit Release
Mayor Bowser & DC Housing Authority to Cut the Ribbon on Long-Awaited Northwest One

(Washington, DC) On Monday, December 19 at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the DC Housing Authority, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), and community members will cut the ribbon on The Rise at Temple Courts, the long-awaited first phase of Northwest One at 2 L Street NW in Ward 6. The Rise at Temple Courts will deliver 220 residential units, including 65 replacement units, 85 affordable dwelling units (ADUs), and 11 permanent supportive housing units.   

The New Communities Initiative – which began during the Administration of Mayor Anthony Williams – was conceived to revitalize severely distressed public housing and the surrounding neighborhoods into vibrant, mixed-income communities. Celebrating the ribbon cutting of The Rise at Temple Courts, Mayor Bowser is delivering on a project that has been years in the making and a significant milestone in bringing residents back to the Northwest One community. 

When:   
Monday, December 19 at 12 pm     

Who:     
Mayor Muriel Bowser   
Councilmember Anita Bonds, At-Large
Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6
John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Brenda Donald, Executive Director, DC Housing Authority  
Bob Murphy, Managing Partner, MRP 
Father David Bava, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Washington Interfaith Network representative
Nathan Brown, Former Resident and Leader Northwest One Tenants  

Where:      
The Rise at Temple Courts Apartments 
2 L Street NW 
*Closest Metro Station: NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Avenue Metro Station* 
*Closest Bikeshare Station: North Capitol & K Streets NE*   

Press interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP to [email protected].  

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.  

