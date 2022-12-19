David R. Roesener, Medical Physicist in the State of Ohio, Featured by Disrupt Magazine

David Roesener of Ohio is an esteemed medical physicist

David R. Roesener, a medical physicist currently working at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, was recently featured in Disrupt Magazine.

DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David R. Roesener, a medical physicist currently working as a radiation physicist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, was recently featured in Disrupt Magazine where he discussed four reasons why it is important to be a part of the fields of radiation oncology and medical physics. Disrupt Magazine is a Puerto Rico based alternative education company built for tomorrow’s thought leaders, innovators and disruptors. They educate and inspire young latino entrepreneurs to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy. Disrupt Magazine is the #1 educational platform for democratizing access to entrepreneurial education in Puerto Rico. It connects millions of members with some of the world's most successful and disruptive entrepreneurs.

As part of his article in Disrupt Magazine, David Roesener provides four reasons why it is important to be involved with radiation oncology and medical physics, as well as expounds on the role of a medical physicist and radiation oncologist. The first reason that Mr. Roesener mentions in his article is the importance of radiation oncology and medical physics in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer:

“Radiation Oncology and medical physics are critical medical fields that play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Radiation therapy is used to kill or damage cancer cells, while medical physics focuses on the research, development, implementation, and optimization of medical devices and procedures. Both medical fields work hand-in-hand to ensure the most effective radiation treatments for a patient’s particular type of cancer. A medical physicist must understand how radiation interacts with human tissue in order to design safe, accurate treatments while minimizing any potential side effects or risks to healthy tissue. Medical physicists consult closely with radiation oncologists to coordinate treatments that will provide the most therapeutic benefit while reducing damage to healthy organs and tissues. In addition, medical physicists also perform dosimetry calculations to calculate radiation doses for each individual patient based on a variety of factors such as tumor size, shape and location.”

Another important aspect of medical physics that David R. Roesener highlights is the role it plays in research into new technologies for more effective cancer treatments. As Mr. Roesener explains, “By understanding the physical properties of radiation and other medical imaging modalities such as ultrasound, computerized tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) scans and radioactive tracers, medical physicists can develop new techniques that enable clinicians to diagnose conditions more accurately than ever before and provide better outcomes for patients.”

Mr. Roesener also describes how medical physics is important to quality assurance by ensuring that equipment used in radiotherapy is properly calibrated and functioning correctly prior to use on patients. The fourth reason that he cites is that medical physicists often help lead efforts towards improving patient care through their involvement in clinical trials and researching new methods for diagnosing and treating various forms of cancer. To end the article, David R. Roesener summarizes his thoughts: “Overall it is clear why both fields are so important – they are essential components in providing accurate diagnoses and effective treatment options for those suffering from cancerous diseases today - whether it be via advancing existing technologies such as proton beam therapy, ensuring proper usage of equipment within facilities through compliance audits, or leading efforts towards improved patient care through clinical trials. It is this dedication from those working within radiation oncology & medical physics which continues helping many individuals facing health struggles today.”

To read the article in full, please visit https://disruptmagazine.com/4-reasons-why-it-is-important-to-be-a-part-of-the-fields-of-radiation-oncology-and-medical-physics/



About David R. Roesener, Medical Physicist at Ohio State University

David Richard Roesener from the state of Ohio is a well-regarded medical physicist currently working as a radiation physicist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he has been working with the radiation oncology department since early 2014. Previously, he had served as a senior medical physicist for Global Physics Solutions based in Chicago, Illinois where he acted as the primary physicist for two centers in the Chicagoland area. He would prepare multiple centers for state audits performed by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. He is also certified by the American Board of Radiology. From 2006 to 2009, David R. Roesener was a staff medical physicist as part of the department of radiation oncology in the Barrett Cancer Center at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. From 2005 to 2006, he served as a junior medical physicist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School.

David R. Roesener also has significant experience in the materials and metallurgical engineering field. He worked as a metallurgical engineering consultant for Byron Products in Fairfield, Ohio from 2003-2004, where he performed materials failure analysis investigations in addition to providing technical support and improving sales processes. From 1997 to 2002, Mr. Roesener was a materials engineer for Delphi Safety and Interiors, located in Vandalia, Ohio. Prior to that, he worked as a metallurgical engineer for MQS Inspection in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David R. Roesener holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering. He has also earned two Masters of Science degrees from the University of Cincinnati, based in Ohio. The first he received in 2002 for Biomedical Engineering. The second he received in 2005 for Medical Physics. Mr. Roesener was an ASM International Committee member from 1996 to 2003. He was named ASM Outstanding Young Member in 1999. Other honors and certifications for David Roesener include the William Tholke Scholarship Award, an ongoing member of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine since 2003, and has held his Professional Engineer License from the state of Ohio since 2003. In his free time, Mr. Roesener enjoys playing music, recreational sports and exercise, as well as reading in a wide variety of subjects spanning scientific works to classical literature.

