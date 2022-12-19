Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, December 19, 2022

December 18, 2022 6:05 PM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario

Private meetings.

11:00 a.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will make an announcement about early learning and child care in Ontario. She will be joined by the federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, and Ontario's Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • A photo opportunity will take place at 11:00 a.m. The announcement and media availability will begin at 11:45 a.m. 
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. 
  • Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca
  • The deadline to register is Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

