Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative and the University of New Haven offers new OSINT Training Course
Virtual seminar emphasizes basic darkweb investigation practices to aid in analyzing & implementing technologies in the human trafficking space
Applicants will learn about the tools and skillsets needed to assist in investigating the complex, and often unnoticed, crime of human trafficking.”WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative and the University of New Haven announced a new and free training seminar in basic to intermediate OSINT with a focus on techniques on anti-human trafficking and child exploitation investigations. With an emphasis on anti-human trafficking, the unique learning experience will provide professionals and students the key tools and expertise necessary to successfully search and detect nefarious activity on the darkweb.
— Aaron Kahler, ATII Founder and Chief Executive
“Effective online investigation can yield great intelligence, but they can also be quite perilous.” said Dr. Patrick Malloy, Director of the MS Investigations Program at University of New Haven. “When visiting sketchy websites, law enforcement agents and digital forensic professionals risk exposing their systems to malware infections or making themselves a target for attack. This training is very specific on how to keep yourself safe – while working to save others.”
The new course includes an introduction to intermediate training on OSINT, Darkweb Intelligence, Digital Forensics and other disciplines to detect, prevent, disrupt and report these heinous crimes against our most vulnerable. Applicants will learn the skills investigators need to conduct successful online investigations involving social media, data brokers, and open-source information. Topics include internet basics such as IP addresses and domains, an overview of currently popular social media platforms, best practices for building an online undercover profile, and overview of basic darkweb investigation. “As a non-profit, we are able to offer free training programs like this to remove barriers to people that have otherwise not been able to learn this important and life-saving skill because of location or economic stress. Applicants will learn about the tools and skillsets needed to assist in investigating the complex, and often unnoticed, crime of human trafficking,” states Aaron Kahler, Founder and Chief Executive of Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative.
Instructors demonstrate both free (open source) and commercially available investigative tools for social engineering, information gathering, and artifacts related to social media; as well as automated utilities to capture information and crawl websites. CLE credit may be possible for attending.
Applications are being accepted for the Basic OSINT Training Course with CLE Credit in Anti-Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Investigations. For more information or to sign up visit: https://followmoneyfightslavery.org/training/
About the University of New Haven
The University of New Haven is a private, co-educational university that was founded on the Yale campus in 1920.
Over the past 18 years, under the leadership of Chancellor and CEO Steven H. Kaplan, Ph.D., the university has experienced significant growth — both in enrollment and in the expansion of the university's West Haven campus. Enrollment has increased to 7,500 undergraduate and graduate students.
In the last decade, the university has completed more than $300 million in major capital projects while launching more than two dozen new academic programs. The University of New Haven also has campuses in Tuscany, Italy, and Orange, Conn.
For more information about the University of New Haven, visit www.newhaven.edu .
About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)
Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at www.followmoneyfightslavery.org.
Aaron Kahler
Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative
aaron@followmoneyfightslavery.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other