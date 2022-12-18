/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - COP 15 - Montréal Mayor to invite Robert, the youngest COP 15 participant, to sign the city's Golden Book/
December 18, 2022 3:00 PM | 1 min read
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante will meet with Robert, who at 10 years old is the youngest participant at COP 15 and has his own YouTube channel, Robert at Children's Climate Championship. At the end of their discussion, the Mayor will invite Robert to sign the city of Montréal's guest book.
Date: Monday, December 19, 2022
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Location: Montréal City Hall (Lucien-Saulnier Building)
Salon Maisonneuve
155 Notre-Dame Street East
SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif
