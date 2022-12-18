Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - COP 15 - Montréal Mayor to invite Robert, the youngest COP 15 participant, to sign the city's Golden Book/

December 18, 2022 3:00 PM | 1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante will meet with Robert, who at 10 years old is the youngest participant at COP 15 and has his own YouTube channel, Robert at Children's Climate Championship. At the end of their discussion, the Mayor will invite Robert to sign the city of Montréal's guest book.

Date:          Monday, December 19, 2022

Time:         11:15 a.m.

Location:   Montréal City Hall (Lucien-Saulnier Building)
                    Salon Maisonneuve
                    155 Notre-Dame Street East

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/18/c0840.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

