Statement by Minister Hussen on the beginning of Hanukkah

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - This evening at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights.

Over the next eight days, Jewish community members will light each one of the candles of the Hanukkiah in commemoration of the successful revolt of the Maccabees, which led to the liberation of the Jewish people and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

For generations, Jewish communities have typically gathered with their families and friends on this joyous occasion, and celebrations often include singing, spinning the dreidel, and eating latkes and sufganiyot. The lighting of each candle on the Hanukkiah symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and serves as an enduring reminder that in the face of darkness, light will always prevail.

Hanukkah is also an important opportunity to recognize the crucial contributions of Jewish Canadians, as well as a chance for us to reaffirm our collective fight against forces that seek to divide us. Antisemitism and hate have no place in Canada, or anywhere else. The Government of Canada will continue to stand with and support the Jewish community as we continue to build a more inclusive and equitable country.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish all those celebrating a joyful and happy Hanukkah!

Chag Hanukkah Sameach!

