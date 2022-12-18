Georgia Chevrolet Buick GMC Dealership Has the New 2023 GMC Terrain in Stock Now

Carl Black Kennesaw has the 2023 GMC Terrain compact crossover SUV in stock and for sale now.

KENNESAW, Ga., Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Kennesaw, a Buick, Chevrolet and GMC dealership in Kennesaw, Georgia, is now selling the 2023 GMC Terrain. This compact crossover SUV is home to an extensive number of features that are sure to please the most discriminating of shoppers.

Some features that are standard in the GMC Terrain include:

Keyless Start. This modern convenience makes the startup process that much easier.

Electronic Precision Shift. Smooth shifting under many different types of conditions means maximum power and traction.

17″ Silver painted aluminum wheels. Bigger tires provide improved traction.

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Wireless Android Auto™ capability for compatible phones. Keeps passengers and drivers alike connected, informed, and entertained.



Some premium features that can be found in the GMC Terrain include:

Wireless charging. This feature ensures passengers and drivers maintain charge on their devices.

HD Surround Vision. This advanced safety feature gives drivers a surround-view of the vehicle.

AWD (all-wheel drive). This feature gives the Terrain mastery over surfaces and conditions that traditional two-wheel drive can't handle.

Heated steering wheel. For those that drive in cold weather conditions, warm hands are important.

Automatic Parking Assist. This feature takes the guesswork out of parking and puts it in the hands of the Terrain's onboard computer.

Heated rear outboard seats. The rear passengers can enjoy the comfort of heated seats, which are often confined to the front row.

The 2023 GMC Terrain is for sale now at Carl Black Kennesaw. Drivers who are interested in this special incentive are encouraged to contact or visit the dealership. More information about Carl Black Kennesaw, including contact information and directions to the dealership, can be found on the dealership website, http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com.

Media Contact

T. Scott Jordan, Carl Black Kennesaw, 888-457-2417, Sjordan@carlblack.com

SOURCE Carl Black Kennesaw