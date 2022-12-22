Ratikant Kanungo is designing a distinctive awareness campaign for women's empowerment

Ratikant Kanungo Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the empowerment of women is essential for the development of society. Every woman's right is to live a life of dignity and respect. Social workers play a crucial role in assisting women to gain access to their rights and break the cycle of poverty and inequality.

The Shibani foundation, run by Ratikant Kanungo (Odisha), is committed to advocating for all women's rights, particularly those most vulnerable and underserved. Ratikanta recognizes that the role of a social worker is to promote the public's well-being by advocating for their rights, promoting self-determination, and helping them access resources and services.

Ratikant Kanungo believes empowering women is essential to achieving gender equality. Women must have equitable access to education, training, employment, and economic opportunities and the ability to make decisions about their health and reproductive rights.

Ratikanta also recognizes that women are more likely to experience gender-based violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault, and other forms of abuse. Social workers must be aware of the prevalence of such violence and strive to create a safe environment for women to come forward and receive the help they need.

Ratikant and Shibani Foundation are committed to working with their partners and other stakeholders to ensure that women have access to the support and resources they need to escape poverty, build successful lives, and achieve their full potential.

They also strive to create a culture where women are respected and valued, free from discrimination and violence. Social workers are dedicated to ensuring that women can access the resources they need to live a life of dignity and respect.

They are committed to advocating for the rights of all women and working towards gender equality in all aspects of life. They are proud to work with our clients to empower them to make positive changes in their lives and to break the cycle of poverty and inequality. We are dedicated to creating a more equitable and just society where all women have the opportunity to reach their full potential.