Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,626 in the last 365 days.

Native Forward Scholars Fund Featured on MacKenzie Scott's New Yield Giving Website, Celebrates Her Trust-Based Philanthropy

Native Forward, the largest direct scholarship provider to Native Students in the U.S. for over 53 years, encourages more philanthropic leaders to adopt Scott's approach of "adding value by giving up control"

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Forward Scholars Fund, previously known as American Indian Graduate Center, the oldest and largest direct scholarship provider to Native scholars in the U.S., is celebrating MacKenzie Scott's unique philanthropic approach of "adding value by giving up control." After Scott announced her intention to give away most of her fortune in 2020, Native Forward was among the first group of 116 organizations driving change.

Native Forward is featured on Scott's new Yield Giving website. The organization has received $20 million from Scott.

"Scott's interest in trust-based philanthropy and her passion for equity have empowered our organization and the students we serve more than we could have ever imagined," said Native Forward CEO Angelique Albert. "We are hopeful that other philanthropic leaders will take a cue from Scott's philosophy and contribute to nonprofits with the trust that they know how to best serve their communities." 

During its 53 years, Native Forward has empowered over 20,000 Indigenous students from over 500 Tribes in all 50 states with financial aid, as well as holistic support throughout their college journeys. Its alumni are among the country's most powerful and influential Native leaders, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Kim Teehee, who could become the first Cherokee delegate to the U.S. Congress.

Native Forward is featured on Scott's new Yield Giving website. The organization has received $20 million from Scott.

Native Forward, which recently opened a new headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in February will hold a Hall of Fame ceremony in Washington, D.C., honoring some of the most impactful Native leaders in the country whose advocacy and financial contributions continue to empower generations of Indigenous students. 

Contact: David Weber
323.839.4383; media@nativeforward.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/native-forward-scholars-fund-featured-on-mackenzie-scotts-new-yield-giving-website-celebrates-her-trust-based-philanthropy-301705758.html

SOURCE Native Forward Scholars Fund

You just read:

Native Forward Scholars Fund Featured on MacKenzie Scott's New Yield Giving Website, Celebrates Her Trust-Based Philanthropy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.