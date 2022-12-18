Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of the Congo President Sassou

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso in Washington, D.C. on the sidelines of the U.S.- African Leaders Summit. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Sassou discussed ways to promote regional peace, protect the Congo Basin rainforest, and strengthen the United States- Republic of the Congo partnership. The Deputy Secretary and President Sassou committed to continue promoting regional security and to protect the environment.

