Ethan Putterman Launches 2nd Independent Consulting Firm in Miami
Building on the success of his first enterprise, the renowned scholar launches Aventura Tutors to help students achieve their dreams
Eighteen months after launching Miami's premier educational consulting firm, Ethan Putterman announces the opening of Aventura Tutors, a leading personal and online SAT test preparation company.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eighteen months after launching Miami's premier educational consulting firm, The College King, Ethan Putterman announces the opening of Aventura Tutors, a leading personal and online SAT and ACT test preparation company in southern Florida. Striving to help students get accepted into the college or university of their dreams, Aventura Tutors will be the only test preparation company in the United States that offers an entirely free college application review. No charges whatsoever. Describing the uniqueness of the firm's double benefit, Ethan Putterman highlights the difficulties students face in today's competitive college market stating
— Ethan Putterman
"Unfortunately, excellent grades and top-notch test scores are insufficient to win admission to many of the best universities today. Effective and successful college planning demands years of admissions work which, unfortunately, too many parents leave until it is too late. Today, all of the strongest applicants to university must combine stellar scores with a stand-out submission that elevates them to the very top of a pile of thousands of applications. Each student's essay, personal statement and transcripts need to be remarkable. Good grades are just the beginning."
Building on the success of Ethan Putterman's almost three decades as a university professor and independent educational consultant, Putterman highlights the importance of a winning solution that goes beyond traditional models of online SAT and ACT test preparation today.
"Seeking to go beyond traditional SAT and ACT test preparation, Aventura Tutors will offer a free college application review to every applicant that signs up for 10 of our two-hour online test preparation sessions. Unlike test preparation services which offer free diagnostic testing merely, our associates will review the grades, personal statements, college essays, transcripts and additional supporting materials of each applicant. Our goal is to give every student a fair chance at admission to an Ivy League university; success at realising their dreams. I will personally consult with each student on the weaknesses of his or her college application and what may be done to strengthen it. For an additional fee, I will work with them to improve and enhance their submission to perfection."
Advising universities and schools across Florida and the southern United States on how to enhance their educational curriculums, as well as serving students who are experiencing difficulties during their first years of college, Ethan Putterman adds Aventura Tutors to the burgeoning portfolio of his independent consultancy in 2023.
About Ethan Putterman
Ethan Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Miami, Florida. As a recognized leader in his field, Ethan holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Colorado, a master's degree in political theory from the London School of Economics, and a masters and Ph.D in political science from the University of Chicago.
After three decades as a professor, Dr. Putterman uses his experiences in education to re-evaluate inefficiencies that exist when it comes to the university admissions process. Currently working as an independent education consultant in Miami, he takes pride in helping students navigate the system. During his long career he has helped tens of thousands of students achieve their career dreams.
Ethan Putterman is also a renowned expert on the political philosophy of Jean-Jacques Rousseau. He published a book, 'Rousseau, Law and the Sovereignty of the People (Cambridge University Press, 2010) and his articles have appeared in various leading publications.
