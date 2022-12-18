President extends Christmas greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese

VIETNAM, December 18 - HÀ NỘI – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc visited Hà Nội Archdiocese on Sarturday ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

President Phúc conveyed regards of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to Joseph Vũ Văn Thiện, Archbishop of the Hà Nội Archdiocese and Deputy Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Việt Nam together with priests and Catholic followers, wishing them a warm and happy Christmas season.

He said that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently respect and ensure citizens' rights to freedom of belief and religion, meet legitimate rights and interests of religions, create conditions for religious followers to practise religions, contributing to consolidating the great national unity bloc for development.

Archbishop Joseph Thiện expressed his delight at the country’s socio-economic achievements which he said, were partly contributed by the Vietnamese Catholic community and Hà Nội Archdiocese in particular.

He wished for further State support for Hà Nội Archdiocese’s activities in the near future.

Visiting the Vietnam Committee for Catholic Solidarity (VCCS), President Phúc asked the committee to continue encouraging Catholic followers to stick to the Party guidelines and State laws, further spread patriotic emulation movements and uphold its role as a bridge between the Party, authorities and dignitaries and followers.

VCCS President, Priest Giuse Trần Xuân Mạnh wished to receive further support from authorities to help with national development.

The same day, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến paid a pre-Christmas visit to Vinh Diocese in Nghi Lộc District, the central province of Nghệ An. VNS