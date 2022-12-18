Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,561 in the last 365 days.

President extends Christmas greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese

VIETNAM, December 18 - HÀ NỘI – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc visited Hà Nội Archdiocese on Sarturday ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

President Phúc conveyed regards of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to Joseph Vũ Văn Thiện, Archbishop of the Hà Nội Archdiocese and Deputy Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Việt Nam together with priests and Catholic followers, wishing them a warm and happy Christmas season.

He said that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently respect and ensure citizens' rights to freedom of belief and religion, meet legitimate rights and interests of religions, create conditions for religious followers to practise religions, contributing to consolidating the great national unity bloc for development.

Archbishop Joseph Thiện expressed his delight at the country’s socio-economic achievements which he said, were partly contributed by the Vietnamese Catholic community and Hà Nội Archdiocese in particular.

He wished for further State support for Hà Nội Archdiocese’s activities in the near future.

Visiting the Vietnam Committee for Catholic Solidarity (VCCS), President Phúc asked the committee to continue encouraging Catholic followers to stick to the Party guidelines and State laws, further spread patriotic emulation movements and uphold its role as a bridge between the Party, authorities and dignitaries and followers.

VCCS President, Priest Giuse Trần Xuân Mạnh wished to receive further support from authorities to help with national development.

The same day, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến paid a pre-Christmas visit to Vinh Diocese in Nghi Lộc District, the central province of Nghệ An. VNS

You just read:

President extends Christmas greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.