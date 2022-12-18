Indonesian scholar hails Vietnamese President’s upcoming visit

VIETNAM, December 18 - Jakarta – Indonesian scholar and veteran journalist Mohammah Anthoni has hailed the significance of the upcoming State visit to Jakarta by President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc from December 21-23.

Talking with Vietnam News Agency correspondents, former senior editor of Indonesia's Antara news agency Anthoni said the visit is of significance to bilateral relationship, believing that it will make new leaps following the visit, especially in economy-trade.

According to him, the special friendship between Indonesia and Việt Nam, founded by Presidents Sukarno and Hồ Chí Minh, has made great strides in recent years, with regular meetings and visits by senior leaders, as well as the establishment of bilateral strategic partnership in 2013.

The two peoples are facing common challenges, including the East Sea issue, and wish for a region of stability. Therefore, he urged the two nations to continue working closely together to promote a region of security and peace for benefits to all people.

Given that two-way trade last year surpassed the target of US$10 billion to over $11 billion, the scholar expressed his belief in more economic cooperation opportunities between the two countries as they hold ample potentials and mechanisms to facilitate bonds across the board, thus improving people’s lives.

Recalling his memories on visits to Việt Nam with impressive natural landscapes, hospitable people and delicious cuisine, he took the occasion to call on the two countries’ young people to visit each other to raise mutual understanding. VNS