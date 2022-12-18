Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,561 in the last 365 days.

Indonesian scholar hails Vietnamese President’s upcoming visit

VIETNAM, December 18 - Jakarta – Indonesian scholar and veteran journalist Mohammah Anthoni has hailed the significance of the upcoming State visit to Jakarta by President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc from December 21-23.

Talking with Vietnam News Agency correspondents, former senior editor of Indonesia's Antara news agency Anthoni said the visit is of significance to bilateral relationship, believing that it will make new leaps following the visit, especially in economy-trade.

According to him, the special friendship between Indonesia and Việt Nam, founded by Presidents Sukarno and Hồ Chí Minh, has made great strides in recent years, with regular meetings and visits by senior leaders, as well as the establishment of bilateral strategic partnership in 2013.

The two peoples are facing common challenges, including the East Sea issue, and wish for a region of stability. Therefore, he urged the two nations to continue working closely together to promote a region of security and peace for benefits to all people.

Given that two-way trade last year surpassed the target of US$10 billion to over $11 billion, the scholar expressed his belief in more economic cooperation opportunities between the two countries as they hold ample potentials and mechanisms to facilitate bonds across the board, thus improving people’s lives.

Recalling his memories on visits to Việt Nam with impressive natural landscapes, hospitable people and delicious cuisine, he took the occasion to call on the two countries’ young people to visit each other to raise mutual understanding. VNS

You just read:

Indonesian scholar hails Vietnamese President’s upcoming visit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.