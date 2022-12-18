Submit Release
To His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

AZERBAIJAN, December 18 - 18 december 2022, 11:00

Your Highness,

I feel privileged to convey my sincerest and best wishes to you and through you, to your brotherly people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the State of Qatar.

I am confident that the traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar based on the strong Islamic solidarity and our productive cooperation will further expand and foster by our joint efforts in line with interests of our peoples.

Availing of this opportunity, I also congratulate you sincerely on the high level organization and successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On this festive day, I wish you sound health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Qatar.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 December 2022

