The Buzz On Gifts' Online Store Highlights Products the Media is Talking About

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everything Branding, an award winning public relations agency, announces the all new TheBuzzOnGifts.com, an online store that highlights products receiving positive press from top national and top regional media outlets.

"We are known for working with top notch products that the media is excited to write about and show on television," shared Chelsea Gladden, CEO of Everything Branding. "Now, we are excited that consumers can see the press, read the media reviews and shop the products all in one place."

Everything Branding started in August of 2018 and has since secured hundreds of features for clients ranging from start-ups to global brands. The public relations agency works with brands based in the US as well as brands world-wide looking to reach US consumers, including current clients based in Japan, China, Germany, Australia, Estonia and Canada.

Products range from health and wellness, tech, beauty, home to novelty items and more.

"Since we started working with Everything Branding over a year and a half ago, our products, including our Scrumptious Side Pillow and our luxury bamboo sheet sets, have received continuous fantastic coverage from top media like BuzzFeed, Forbes, Vice, MSN, Yahoo, Mind Body Green, Shape and Spy, to name a few," Jonathan Kunke, Owner of Honeydew Sleep shared. "We love getting this press and having our products showcased on TheBuzzOnGifts.com, including their social channels like Instagram and TikTok. Having an outlet dedicated to helping shoppers find gifts is incredibly valuable, and we are excited for our brand and our products to be a part of it."

The Buzz On Gifts is an online store that sells products that have positive reviews in the press, including top national websites, TV shows, magazines, newspapers, radio and podcasts. Highlighting quotes from top media outlets, TheBuzzOnGifts.com is a curated shop with products for health and wellness, novelty items, tech, must-haves for the home, beauty and more.

Everything Branding is a public relations agency that secures press for products and services. Whether a brand recently launched or a well-seasoned company looking for new visibility, Everything Branding works to secure both top regional and top national media placements. Curating relationships with top editors and producers, Everything Branding works with products that the press will want their audience to know about. Media includes National TV shows such as the Today Show, Good Morning America, The View, CNN and more. For magazines and digital media, Everything Branding gets clients featured with InStyle, Real Simple, Vogue, BuzzFeed, People, Women's World, Good Housekeeping, POPSUGAR, Better Homes & Gardens, Forbes, USA Today, LA Times, NY Post, Reader's Digest, Shape and many more.

