ENVISEAM, Together With L'Officiel Art of AMTD IDEA, Jointly Present the Art Colure with Artistes Curated by Jay Chou Exhibition in Singapore

In partnership with ENVISEAM with the kind support of L'Officiel Art of AMTD IDEA, Jay Chou sets to present a curated art show in Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands

An arbiter of arts and culture and celebrated ENVISEAM together with the King of Mandopop Jay Chou, have announced the start to a cultural and creative relationship with L'Officiel Art of AMTD IDEA Group AMTDHKB)), which will kickstart with an exclusive fine art exhibition in Singapore.

Following the debut of this fine art exhibition, there will be a showcase of curated special content by Jay Chou in the upcoming issues of L'Officiel Art in 2023, setting the scene for future art projects and initiatives internationally.

Titled "Art Colure with Artistes Curated by Jay Chou in collaboration with L'Officiel Art", the art exhibition, which will feature a curation of Jay's favorite artworks, will kick off with a VIP opening night on 19th December 2022 and will be open to the public from December 20th to December 29th (public tickets are available for purchase through SISTIC).

The partnership kickstarted from a mutual appreciation for the arts between Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of L'Officiel, and Jay, where they saw the importance of art in sparking conversations and ideas for both artists and viewers.

Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of L'Officiel, said "The art and culture industry is one that our companies, both L'Officiel and AMTD Idea Group, are strong advocates for. When the conversation stroke between me and Jazz Li, the founder and CEO of ENVISEAM, we thought there is no better time than now to kickstart this collaboration – to create opportunities for the art community that can potentially stimulate growth in various sectors including arts and culture, fashion and other commercial sectors."

The "Art Colure with Artistes Curated by Jay Chou" fine art exhibition came as a fantastic opportunity for all of L'Officiel Art by AMTD IDEA, ENVISEAM following the latter's two-day Carnival World Tour in Singapore and his recent music album "Greatest Works of Art".

Jay Chou said "This amazing exhibition is labelled as a 'Prelude' as I have ideas to offer an 'extensive and bigger spectacles' of a larger main show we are planning for 2023. The exhibition reflects a sampling of my personal taste in art and is designed to introduce more people to the world of fine art and art collecting, immersing audiences in a deeper experience of arts and culture. I am also very happy to work with L'Officiel Art this time, and we hope to have a fantastic experience at this fine art exhibition."

The exhibition will be showcasing a curation of works, personally selected by Jay, from world-renowned artists including Anselm Kiefer, Gerhard Richter, Mark Bradford, KAWS, FUTURA, and Jahan Loh.

L'OFFICIEL ART

Launched in 2012, L'Officiel Art engages artists to explore and define our times. With a global network, perspective, and distribution, L'Officiel Art dives deep into contemporary art and all cultural fields, celebrating the risk-takers and tastemakers changing the world's perception. Through digital channels, print magazines and global curators and contributors, L'Officiel Art is devoted to the topics that matter most to the international contemporary art collectors.

L'OFFICIEL

L'Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 32 in-language international media, L'Officiel is today visible by fashion enthusiast worldwide through its extensive, omni-platform digital presence. Recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L'Officiel is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and contemporary society. L'Officiel, led by AMTD IDEA Group, is part of the «AMTD Spider-Net», an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education and investment banking.

AMTD IDEA GROUP

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. AMTDHKB)) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — the Company is uniquely positioned as an active super-connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

ENVISEAM

ENVISEAM realizes the next generation of concepts. ENVISEAM envisions a world free of division and disillusionment, where the most brilliant minds in visual arts and culture integrate seamlessly to elevate cultural understanding and consciousness. Through education, entertainment, and immersive content, ENVISEAM delivers meaningful, culturally enriching experiences to audiences at scale. ENVISEAM is a vanguard of mainstream pop culture, enabling audience experiences that will serve as defining cultural touchstones for years to come.

