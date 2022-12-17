Homicide: 2400 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:20 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the male victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Baltimore, MD.

