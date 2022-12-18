Design Directive Gets CDAP Approval To Guide Canadian Businesses To Adopt Digital Technologies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Directive Inc., announced today that it has been listed on the Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) list of approved digital advisors and is now able to guide eligible Canadian businesses in the development of their digital adoption plans.
This milestone is a major move forward for Design Directive in the mission to support Canadian businesses as they embrace and implement digital business technologies across their processes and functions.
The CDAP program is designed to help Canadian businesses and organizations succeed on the global stage through innovation and investment in emerging digital business technologies. As a CDAP Digital Advisor, Design Directive is now empowered to help qualifying businesses to:
• Get up to $15,000 to develop a digital adoption plan.
• Get up to $100k in 0% interest loans from BDC to implement digital adoption plans.
• Use a $7,300 funded work placement to get a student or recent graduate to help with digital transformation.
To learn more about the benefits of the CDAP program, eligibility, and growth opportunities, visit: https://designdirective.ca/cdap/
About Design Directive Inc:
Design Directive is a CDAP approved digital advisor and an emerging leader in digital transformation services in Canada. We specialize in helping businesses to improve their operational efficiency, reducing costs, increasing sales, and boosting ROI by identifying and implementing digital technologies best suited to their strategic business objectives. Visit DesignDirective.ca to learn more.
Tom Korzen
Design Directive Inc.
+1 800-704-4449
