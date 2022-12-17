It's Poker Ho-Ho-Holiday Season at Everygame Poker!

Take a look at all the online offers coming up

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially at Everygame Poker – who are getting in the festive spirit with the launch of their Poker Holiday Season.

So, what's in store? Expect top-class tournaments with great value buy-ins and daily freerolls – perfect if you've been splashing out over Christmas – but the same old generous prize pools with $20,000 to be won. Plus the unmissable opportunity to book a trip to some of poker's biggest events including The Festival in Nottingham, England… and the WSOPC Caribbean.

The 2023 edition of this Caribbean contest takes place between 30th March - 4th April, and you could be jetting off to the idyllic island of St. Maarten to compete for the $200,000 GTD cash prize courtesy of Everygame Poker.

The WSOPC Caribbean is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the year and one lucky player will get to bask in the beautiful backdrop of St. Maarten, with sun, sea, sand and a soothing stay at the Sonesta guaranteed. The full prize package totals $4,200 and includes all this:

$1,700 buy-in for the CPT Caribbean $200,000 GTD Main Event

Five-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

All meals and beverages included

$100 Free Cash Game Buy-In

$600 travel expenses

Welcome Package

Welcome Dinner with the Everygame crew!

If this tickles your fancy – and why wouldn't it? – you'll need to come out on top of Everygame Poker's WSOPC Caribbean Final at 5pm Eastern on New Year's Day. To reach the Final and earn a shot at a trip to the tropics, you can qualify via the several daily satellite events taking place, or simply buy in directly for $160. Whichever route you take, we wish you the best of luck.

And now for another big one, the spectacular Sunday Myriad! This $10,000 Texas Hold ‘Em tournament is a firm favourite and a regular on the schedule, with that huge prize pool up for grabs at the same time, same place, every week.

The one difference is the interchangeable format, regularly rotating between the classic Deepstack event, the Progressive Bounty and the Big Bounty. The Progressive format sees at least $25 awarded for every player you eliminate and the Big Bounty sees that split extended further, with a minimum of $75 earned for ousting your opposition. Get your hunt on!

All that remains to be said is Happy Holidays – enjoy the season and all of the gifts above!

