Mommy's Time Out & MOM'S CAB - The New Adult Stocking Stuffers

Mommy's Time Out Pinot Grigio

MOM'S CAB CABERNET SAUVIGNON

EAST HANOVER, NJ, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mommy’s Time Out and MOM'S CAB Wines are the perfect stocking stuffers, and can be enjoyed by just about anyone on your adult stocking stuffer list.

Being a parent is a difficult job. Mom deserves some me time…… and for that time, we’ve got her covered. After driving to and from practices and lessons, and parking her CAB, She should be able to enjoy a glass of MOM’S CAB or Mommy’s Time Out with her friends, said Mike Cincotta, President of Selective Wine Estates, Inc., importers and brand owners of MOM’S and Mommy’s Time Out Wines.

MOM’S CAB is a delicious Cabernet Sauvignon from southern France. It is a well structured wine with just the right balance of aromatics and delectable flavors.

Mommy’s Time Out comes in four types – Pinot Grigio (delle venezie DOC), Moscato (Terre Siciliane), Delicious Red (Tantrum Red), and Delicious Pink (Vino Rosato). These four wines are from Italy and are well balanced with fruity undertones.

MOM’S CAB comes in the 750ml size. The suggested retail price is $13.99.

Mommy’s Time Out comes in 750-ml and 1.5-L sizes. The suggested retail price is $11.99 for the 750ml size and $16.99 for the 1.5L size (Mommy's Time Out Pinot Grigio only).

Adults over the age of 21 should enjoy MOM’S CAB and Mommy’s Time Out responsibly.

For more information on Mommy’s Time Out and MOM’S CAB please visit www.mommystimeoutwine.com

*Mommy’s Time Out and Mom’s are registered trademarks of Selective Wine Estates, Inc.

** For editorial samples, please contact media@mommystimeout.net

