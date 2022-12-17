Governor Abbott, First Lady Abbott Honor Veterans At Wreaths Across America Ceremony

December 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott today honored Texas veterans at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin. The ceremony was held as part of the annual National Wreaths Across America Day, in which more than 3,400 additional locations across the country lay a wreath to remember fallen veterans and honor those who continue to serve.

“The First Lady and I are honored be here with Wreaths Across America to honor the brave men and women who served our country and guaranteed the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Governor Abbott. “To give your life for your country takes a level of courage and selflessness that many in our nation will never know. By laying these wreaths here today, we remember the brave heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization founded in 2007 to honor fallen heroes across the nation, work with local veterans organizations, and teach younger generations about the value of their freedoms secured by the sacrifices of the United States Armed Forces.