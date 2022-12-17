Submit Release
News Search

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,608 in the last 365 days.

Lamborghini of Austin Sponsored Racer Wins Multiple Titles in the Super Trofeo Racing Championship

Austin native 19-year-old Shehan Chandrasoma brings home international titles from the Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship in Portugal

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) December 17, 2022

Racing prodigy Shehan Chandrasoma brings home some amazing awards, achievements, accolades, and victories from this year's Lamborghini Super Trofeo series. The series held its Grand Finals in Portamao, Portugal, where Shehan ended on a wildly victorious note. In an incredibly strong finish, the rookie racer ran the final series in Portugal by himself. Going without a co-driver makes racing this series that much more difficult, but that didn't seem to slow him down at all. On the contrary, according to the racer himself, "...I was going to start in LB Cup and then I got an email...telling me I was too fast and that I needed to move up to Am." 

Shehan moved up into the Am category, where he secured the championship after a grueling series of races. He went on to say, "...it's crazy to even get a podium in Am initially but to win the championship is definitely an amazing moment for me." The parent company, Automobili Lamborghini, in conjunction with Lamborghini Austin, sponsored and supported Shehan throughout the series.

The racer said of the support, "I am so grateful for the love and support I've received from the racing community in Austin, around the US, and around the world. I'm especially appreciative of what Lamborghini has done for me. The team at Lamborghini Austin has been hugely supportive." 

The titles that Shehan comes home with are impressive. From the Super Trofeo series, his titles include "North America's Newest Race World Champion", "World Champion Podium Winner", and "Third Overall World Champion". "We are all very proud to support this young racer in his start to an already stellar career," said Jeremy Jaramillo of Lamborghini Austin. 

Individuals who would like to learn more about buying a Lamborghini or other luxury sports vehicle can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322, or by visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lamborghini_of_austin_sponsored_racer_wins_multiple_titles_in_the_super_trofeo_racing_championship/prweb19080251.htm

You just read:

Lamborghini of Austin Sponsored Racer Wins Multiple Titles in the Super Trofeo Racing Championship

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.