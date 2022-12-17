Lamborghini of Austin Sponsored Racer Wins Multiple Titles in the Super Trofeo Racing Championship

Austin native 19-year-old Shehan Chandrasoma brings home international titles from the Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship in Portugal

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) December 17, 2022

Racing prodigy Shehan Chandrasoma brings home some amazing awards, achievements, accolades, and victories from this year's Lamborghini Super Trofeo series. The series held its Grand Finals in Portamao, Portugal, where Shehan ended on a wildly victorious note. In an incredibly strong finish, the rookie racer ran the final series in Portugal by himself. Going without a co-driver makes racing this series that much more difficult, but that didn't seem to slow him down at all. On the contrary, according to the racer himself, "...I was going to start in LB Cup and then I got an email...telling me I was too fast and that I needed to move up to Am."

Shehan moved up into the Am category, where he secured the championship after a grueling series of races. He went on to say, "...it's crazy to even get a podium in Am initially but to win the championship is definitely an amazing moment for me." The parent company, Automobili Lamborghini, in conjunction with Lamborghini Austin, sponsored and supported Shehan throughout the series.

The racer said of the support, "I am so grateful for the love and support I've received from the racing community in Austin, around the US, and around the world. I'm especially appreciative of what Lamborghini has done for me. The team at Lamborghini Austin has been hugely supportive."

The titles that Shehan comes home with are impressive. From the Super Trofeo series, his titles include "North America's Newest Race World Champion", "World Champion Podium Winner", and "Third Overall World Champion". "We are all very proud to support this young racer in his start to an already stellar career," said Jeremy Jaramillo of Lamborghini Austin.

