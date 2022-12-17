Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Michaels Stores Procurement Company, Inc., for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Employees' Required Expenses

Michaels Stores Procurement Company, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for personal cell phone usage, that was required to complete job duties.

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif., Dec.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Michaels Stores Procurement Company, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Michaels Stores Procurement Company, Inc. is currently pending in the San Joaquin County Superior Court, Case No. STK-CV-UOE-2022-10787. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Defendant allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick pay wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201-204, 226, 233, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Michaels Stores Procurement Company, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

