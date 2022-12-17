Southern California Dealership Delivers Has the New 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Vehicle for Sale

Herman Cook Volkswagen, a San Diego County dealership, has the immensely popular 2023 VW ID.4 for sale now.

ENCINITAS, Calif. , Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity among consumers, as ranges grow and charging times shrink. Volkswagen has one of the most popular new EVs in production, the 2023 VW ID.4. The ID.4 is an all-electric SUV or EUV that has all the conveniences of an SUV, but without the need to buy gasoline for it. Herman Cook Volkswagen of Encinitas has the 2023 VW ID.4 for sale now.

The new ID.4 is manufactured here in the United States at a state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN. Consumers can expect a variety of technological innovations in the ID.4, from the all-electric powertrain to the large infotainment system. Some of these features include:

Intuitive start. When the driver sits down while in possession of the key fob, the ID.4 senses this and automatically starts. This includes illuminating screens and being road ready.

DC Fast Charging support. This means you can add 90 miles of charge in just 10 minutes.

Large 12" touchscreen display. The infotainment center of the ID.4 provides excellent visual real estate, which makes it easier to see and interact with.

The ID.Light in-dash communicator. An intuitive light bar that runs across the entire dashboard. It gives visual and audio clues as to incoming calls, brake warnings, charge status, and more.

LED taillamps and illuminated door handles. Lighting for convenience and visibility is an important part of a car's design.

Other features include the dynamic display for drivers, VW Digital Cockpit, as well as the suite of advanced safety features, VW IQ.DRIVE.

