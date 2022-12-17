A new community outpatient clinic at the former Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane and bus line to there will be added next Monday (19 Dec) for facilitation of Coloane residents

MACAU, December 17 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter called the Response and Coordination Center) stated that starting from 19 December (Monday), the former Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane will be used as a community outpatient clinic to facilitate outlying island residents to see a doctor.

From 16 December, a new special bus line C06 was provided for outlying island residents. C06 bus runs from Avenida de Ip Heng to the community outpatient clinic at Rotunda Do Estádio (opposite Olympic Sports Centre, next to Macau Jockey Club). After the community outpatient clinic at the former Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane is put into operation on 19 December, the bus stops will be adjusted for the convenience of residents.

Locations of the community outpatient clinics as follows:

Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon)

Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental

Navy Yard

Jardim Areia Preta (near Areia Preta Health Centre)

The former Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome Station A, Station B

Rotunda Do Estádio

Povoação de Sam Ka da Taipa

The former Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane 〔It is expected to be put into operation from 19 December (Monday)〕

The Response and Coordination Center reminds residents that they have to make an appointment online before going to the community outpatient clinics and need to arrive the clinics at the scheduled time. To inquire about the locations and waiting time of the clinics, please visit:

https://app.ssm.gov.mo/coutpatstation/map。